Anger from unions as reports suggest teachers could lose vaccine prioritisation

Ireland’s largest teaching union has criticised moves to change the vaccination rollout plan once the most vulnerable and people aged over 70 have been inoculated.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that once those most at risk have been vaccinated, the priority list will be abandoned and will instead proceed based on age.

This means that key workers in essential jobs and the education sector who cannot avoid a high risk of exposure to the virus will lose vaccine prioritisation.

According to reports, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee has advised the Government that moving to an age-based system would be fairer and easier from an administration perspective.

But it means groups such as teachers and Gardai, who have lobbied to moved up the prioritisation list, will now have to wait.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation said it was “extremely concerned” by the news.

INTO general secretary John Boyle said: “For months now we have heard the government say, time after time, that education is the top priority for government.

How then can teachers be treated with such blatant disregard as frontline education workers.

“This move undermines the efforts of our education staff to keep our primary and special schools open safely.

“This is unacceptable and the Government must prioritise the safety of teachers and all key workers once the vulnerable and elderly are first protected by vaccination.”

The Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI) echoed concerns and called for urgent engagement with the Department of Education.

General Secretay Michael Gillespie said the reported changed put essential workers down the prioritisation list at a time when the Government's stated key objective is to re-open schools fully in a safe and sustainable manner.

He added: "It is also important to state that TUI’s position is that the most vulnerable in society, including the elderly and those with underlying health issues, should be prioritised for vaccination in the first instance."

The union that represents special needs assistants (SNAs) said SNAs "did their bit" to reopen schools from February 11 on the basis that among other safeguards, they would be prioritised for vaccines.

Fórsa said SNAs had been promised they would be among the first 30% to receive the vaccination.

It said SNAs work with vulnerable students in situations where social distancing is impossible meaning they are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

"Today’s about-face by the Government means that many thousands will now wait even longer for the protection that only a vaccination can bring," said Fórsa's head of education, Andy Pike.

"As a minimum, Fórsa is calling on the Government to honour its promise to prioritise essential schools’ staff including SNAs."

Mr Pike said today's reports will not directly impact the planned expansion of schools reopening on April 12.

Sinn Féin education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has said teachers must not be left behind in the vaccine rollout.

He said: “I am horrified to hear that the Cabinet is considering throwing away the plans for the vaccine rollout, and removing any prioritisation for staff working in education.

“The Government’s approach to vaccine rollout has been chaotic.

“The plans have been chopped and changed and, once again, we are hearing this news today from the media and not directly from a government minister. It really isn’t good enough and is insulting to those affected.

“It doesn’t make sense that someone without an underlying condition and who is able to work from home could get the vaccine in advance of teaching staff, who must go to work every day and support our young people.”

He added: “School staff urgently need clarity on when they will receive the vaccine, and the least they deserve is the Department of Education arguing their case for greater priority.

“To remove this priority from those working in our schools is absolutely disgraceful.”

The Department of Health has declined to comment on the story.