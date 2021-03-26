Orange Order rules out engagement with Taoiseach's Shared Island Unit 

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has ruled out further engagement with the Taoiseach's Shared Island Unit.

The Orange Order had not taken part in any of the unit's roundtable discussions, but there had been "general engagement" between the Government and the group.

In a letter to the Taoiseach, the group said the unit was "masquerading" as relationship-improvement when it was really working to "normalise" the inevitability of a united Ireland.

Growing tension

The decision comes as anger continues to grow among some unionists over the fallout from the Northern Ireland Protocol and Brexit.

Tensions have been rising over the protocol for months as some in Northern Ireland find the imposition of the protocol — and checks on goods entering the north from Britain — offensive, and say it runs contrary to their beliefs and identity as part of the UK.

They believe the Northern Ireland protocol has implemented barriers to trade, and placed customs arrangements as a "border down the Irish Sea".

The letter states: "The current situation regarding the ‘Protocol’ has, in our opinion, fundamentally damaged relations between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

"The attitude, actions and words of members of the Irish Government have shown scant regard for the views of the Unionist community in Northern Ireland and an extremely selective regard for the workings of the Belfast Agreement.

'Normalising' a united Ireland

"The Orange family will not play any part in a process that masquerades as two neighbouring jurisdictions improving relationships for the benefit of both countries when in reality, the predetermined outcome of the initiative is to normalise and ‘talk up’ the inevitability of a United Ireland.

"The Irish Government’s attitude in recent times has shown that they have no regard for the Unionist community in Northern Ireland who they view as collateral damage in their political strategy."

The news will come as a blow to Micheál Martin, who headed up the unit in order to foster better relationships north and south.

Relations soured by Brexit

Likewise, it demonstrates the persistent breakdown of relations between Northern unionists and the Republic of Ireland which were brought to the fore by Brexit.

Yesterday, the UK's Brexit minister said it is difficult to see how the protocol can be "genuinely durable" without the consent of "all of the people" of Northern Ireland.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach said no correspondence had been received yet, "The Government has engaged with the Orange Order in a number of areas and would wish to maintain and further develop that in the period ahead."