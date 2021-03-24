Green senators table motions of no confidence in party chair Hazel Chu

Three Green Party Senators — Pippa Hackett, Róisín Garvey, and Pauline O'Reilly — tabled the motions ahead of tonight's meeting of the Green parliamentary party
Lord Mayor of Dublin and Green Party chairperson Hazel Chu who is to run as an unofficial Green Party candidate for the Seanad by-election. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 17:14
Aoife Moore

A motion of no confidence in Green Party chair Hazel Chu has been tabled ahead of the party's parliamentary party meeting.

Three Green Party Senators — Pippa Hackett, Róisín Garvey and Pauline O'Reilly — tabled the motion ahead of tonight's meeting.

Ms Chu has formally announced her candidacy for the Seanad by-election on Tuesday having received the required nominations from Oireachtas members, including Green TDs and her party’s deputy leader Catherine Martin.

The two proposed motions read: "That the Parliamentary Party no longer has confidence in the chair of the party" and "That the Oireachtas members of the parliamentary party will vote for and publicly support both government candidates in the upcoming Seanad by-elections."

Ms Chu is standing as an independent candidate after the Green Party did not hold a selection convention for any candidate to run.

Members of the executive council say Ms Chu has not broken any party rules by securing the nominations privately and any motion taken by the parliamentary party on confidence in her role as chair tonight would have no bearing on Ms Chu or the party.

Sources say a motion of confidence would only be applicable to the Green Party leader, not the chairperson.

Party leader Eamon Ryan was not in favour of standing a candidate and has confirmed he will not be voting for Ms Chu, but will vote for the government candidate in order to progress the programme for government between The Green party, Fianna Fáil, and Fine Gael.

Ms Chu and Mr Ryan have had disagreements in the past over party organisation and the move to stand was seen in direct defiance of the leader by some.

Speaking about the fact she is standing as an independent candidate without the support of her party, she said: “I am not endorsed by the party.

"The party executive had a motion for a selection convention, that didn't pass, it didn't reach the two-thirds threshold to pass.

"But it does not mean that the party was preventing anyone from voting, or saying that anyone could not run.”

