Cork Fianna Fáil TD wants minister for reunification post to be created

A government TD has called for the introduction of a minister of state for reunification as the conversation on Irish unity continues to gain momentum.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork East James O’Connor says the dedicated minister should have responsibility for the new Shared Island Unit and be based in the Department of Taoiseach to oversee "the ongoing shared dialogue between the people of this island and to prepare for a referendum on a united Ireland".

“Preparing for this referendum will require an enormous level of advanced academic research to be carried out on behalf of the Irish Government across a multitude of different disciplines," Mr O'Connor said.

"There are many differences that we must overcome in areas such as our culture, education, healthcare and the economy. This will require years of careful planning, coordination, dialogue and respectful debate."

He said the 'growing conversations' about the relationship between the people of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, changing demographics and political events such as Brexit and the move towards potential Scottish independence must also be recognised.

"We must learn to understand the concerns that unionists have around a unified Ireland and find appropriate solutions to overcome those barriers," he said.

Irish unity is a mammoth task requiring vast constitutional change and serious planning.

"This is why the issue needs a minister of state and perhaps in time, its own government department."

Mr O'Connor's call comes after a special episode of RTÉ's Claire Byrne Live on Irish unity.

The programme has sparked a complaint to RTÉ from the SDLP which was not invited to appear, while representatives from Sinn Féin, the Alliance Party, and DUP were.

A letter to director general Dee Forbes, seen by the Irish Examiner, from MLA Matthew O'Toole said: "To imply that one party represents all of northern nationalism, and another party represents all of the progressive middle ground, is fundamentally wrong and we won’t let it stand."