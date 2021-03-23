Opposition slams revised Climate Bill a 'betrayal' of climate movement

The Government’s revised Climate Bill is a betrayal of the climate movement and defeats the purpose of the Green Party being in power, the Opposition has claimed.

The Cabinet is currently meeting to discuss its latest Climate Bill but opposition parties have slammed the omission of a ban on liquified natural gas (LNG) from the new law.

Both Sinn Féin and People Before Profit TDs have hit out at the lack of ambition in the bill.

Sinn Fein’s Lynn Boylan says her key focus on the bill will be holding Ministers accountable for targets; a correction mechanism to ensure targets are met if slippage; and adequate just transition measures.

People Before Profit said the emissions reductions targets expected in the bill seem to kick the can down the road and goes against the science.

They also said that the omission of a ban on the importation of LNG betrays the climate movement.

Bríd Smith said: "From the reports today it seems that the new Climate Bill, which the Green Party have said is a priority for them, is merely a process of kicking our emissions reductions targets down the road. We need this legislation to be led by science.

The reductions targets of 51% by 2030 massively falls short of what science is telling us we need to achieve by then.

The omission of a ban on the import of Liquified Natural Gas from the bill is alarming and will be infuriating for climate activists, school strikers and the climate movement.

"Again, not including a ban on the importation of LNG in this bill goes against the science and betrays the movement.

"The whole purpose of the Greens going into government, we were told, was so they could make an impact on Ireland’s climate laggard status. This bill copper fastens our status as climate laggards and is a work of spin.”

Defending the bill, Green Party leader and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said it is about showing leadership on climate action and to "not be a laggard as a country".

He said this climate plan will take 30 years and that it will bring opportunities including employment.

Mr Ryan said it means bringing the bill back into the Dáil and into law and then see the country changing on the back of it.

As drafted, the bill to be approved by Cabinet will include specific targets on reducing carbon emissions, a key objective of the Green Party going into Government.

Government sources have said the bill includes specific emissions reduction targets, which make it stronger than the original draft. It commits to both "pursue and achieve" carbon neutrality "no later" than 2050, which they say is a strengthening of previous language. The bill will also set out the creation of five-year 'carbon budgets' to secure that target.

The provision of the first two such budgets should equate to a 51% reduction of emissions on a baseline of 2018, which is seen as very important. The legislation will require all carbon budgets to be consistent with the Paris Climate Agreement.