Taoiseach urges people to avoid indoor gatherings 'at all costs' as virus rate remains high

The plan to have all over 70s will be fully vaccinated by mid-May and their first vaccine by mid-April is on target, the Taoiseach has insisted.

Amid mounting frustration and anger over the slow pace of vaccinations in Ireland compared to Britain, Mr Martin said achieving that delivery by May would be “a significant milestone”.

“The key target of all over 70 has been fully vaccinated by mid may still on target. And also, all over 70 is having their first vaccine before mid April is on target,” he said on Monday lunchtime.

Speaking ahead of a key EU summit of leaders this week, Mr Martin said he is not in favour of Europe restricting the movement of vaccines to other countries.

When asked does he favour the stopping of vaccines leaving Europe, he said: “I do not, I am very much against it. It's absolutely vital that we keep supply chains open. These companies manufactured through a global integrated supply chain. It would in my view, be counterproductive."

Regarding the Government’s proposed hotel quarantine system, Mr Martin said there is a need for capacity within the system to cope with large numbers of people. He said he expected the list of countries requiring quarantining will be increased from the current number of 33 but stopped short of saying if any EU countries will be on the list.

He said there has to be good grounds for other countries to be added.

Read More Covid outbreak at Offaly creche sparks fresh calls for vaccine priority for childcare staff

In relation to the April 5 review, he said the Government is looking at the vaccination problem and the impact of vaccination as to how will that help it in terms of suppressing the virus and avoiding mortality.

He said such a scenario will present a significant bonus in terms of saving lives and avoiding serious injury and will have an impact on the Government’s decision making ahead of the forthcoming review of restrictions on April 5.

Speaking about the stubborn refusal of case numbers to drop below the 500 a day mark, he said this is not the same type of virus that we're dealing with in the first wave and the second wave, it spreads more easily. He said the public health evidence is saying this.

“We're heading into a difficult phase now, because the numbers are flattening out because of this variant, which is much more difficult to control than previous iterations of the virus. It is extremely important that we keep with this. I know it's easier said than done. And I know it's been extremely difficult for families and for individuals. You know, the 5k limit has been really restrictive on people, I know that too,” the Taoiseach said.

He called on people to avoid indoor congregation at all costs.

“What I would say to people is that we have to control this. We must avoid congregating indoors at all costs. I think that is a key behavioural thing, we must stay fast. All of us avoid congregation indoors where it is not necessary,” he said.

The evidence and the public health evidence is it is about congregation. that the virus thrives when people congregate when people meet and especially indoors, he said.

The Taoiseach said that while the vast majority of people are adhering, clearly there is community transmission.

“And it's generally speaking in indoor settings that that takes place. And that's the evidence and the public health evidence is very strong, and that that where people congregate, particularly in the context of this variant is b 117, it will transmit more easily,” he added.

Mr Martin said the new variant strains of the virus combined with more congregation and a degree more mobilisation have allowed positive case figures to increase somewhat in the last number of days.

Asked what his message to the people is, Mr Martin said: “Stay vigilant. We need to stay doing what we're doing to keep numbers low, relatively low. Look at what's happening across Europe, where numbers are really rising very, very rapidly. And that's what can happen if there's any loosening or anything,” he said.