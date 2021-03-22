Tipperary school closes due to Covid outbreak

Presentation primary school Carrick-on-Suir, which has more than 300 pupils, told parents on Monday morning it was suspending its classes with immediate effect
It is understood the school had informed a number of parents of 2nd class pupils over the weekend that their child had been deemed a close contact Picture: Larry Cummins

Mon, 22 Mar, 2021 - 13:50
Eoghan Dalton

A school in Co Tipperary has closed its doors on Monday after an outbreak of Covid-19.

The Presentation primary schoo,l Carrick-on-Suir, which has over 300 pupils, told parents on Monday morning it was suspending its classes with immediate effect.

It is now waiting for public health specialists to carry out a full risk assessment. An update on classes is expected to be provided to parents later on Monday evening.

It is understood the school had informed a number of parents of 2nd class pupils over the weekend that their child had been deemed a close contact.

It is believed the outbreak arose elsewhere in the town, which is on the Tipperary-Waterford border.

30 cases of Covid-19 were recorded for Tipperary in Sunday's figures, while 32 were confirmed for Waterford.

