Paul Murphy: Garda chief attributing violent protests to 'far-left' is concerning

The Garda Commissioner's attribution of Saturday's violence in Dublin to the "far-left" is "concerning", People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy says.

Drew Harris made the comments in the aftermath of the violence, which saw three gardaí injured and a number of people arrested both yesterday and today. Mr Harris subsequently clarified those comments and said that the groups had been "anti-vaccine, anti-mask, and anti-lockdown protesters, far-right groups, and those intent on trouble and disorder".

There was no evidence that any of the traditional far-left groups were involved in the planning or attendance of the march, but sources told the Irish Examiner that former members of dissident republican groups had been seen at the protest. One Garda source said that the force has "a very broad definition of far-left" which was "confusing". A Garda statement on Sunday said that it defines "far-left" as those who are intent on using violence for political means.

'Tactic of blaming anti-fascists'

Mr Murphy said that the comments were concerning as they followed the pattern of many far-right attacks, including the storming of the US Capitol in January, in pinning the blame on anti-fascist agitators.

"I thought that the Garda Commissioner's comments attributing involvement in the protests of the far-left was extremely concerning. I welcomed the fact that he walked those comments back, but I note that when doing so he suggested that there were initial indications of far-left involvement.

This was a far-right protest, the people on that protest have views which are closer to the government than they are to the views of the so-called far-left.

"So I still think that the Garda Commissioner has explaining to do. He should outline what were those initial indications which led him unfortunately to smear the far left of being involved. Obviously, who had no involvement whatsoever do with anything.

"The reason that this is important and it isn't just us picking a row with the Commissioner or whatever is because it is tactic of the far right to say that both the far-right and far-left are both involved."

'Further clarification needed'

Mr Murphy said that the inherent implication of the Commissioner's words was that people like him or his supporters were involved in the protests.

"It's also the case that the far-left isn't how we would necessarily self describe, we would describe as ecosocialist left, but there are definitely parts of the media that describe us as far-left. So there is an implication that we have in some way been involved, which is also obviously quite damaging.

"I think what needs to happen is a further clarification, one to clarify on what basis did he [Drew Harris] make the statement because for example in The Mirror, there was a guard who was informed and they spoke about this being involved with far-right people, which is what our observations would be — and so, on what basis where did these initial indications come from?"

The role of social media

Meanwhile, foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney called on social media companies to “step up” and stop their platforms being used to organise events such as Saturday's.

“These are extraordinarily powerful organisations that make huge sums of money. They are welcome in Ireland and we provide a platform for global reach in many ways for many of these platforms, but they do have a responsibility as well and the Government needs to work with them to make sure they are following through on that responsibility.”