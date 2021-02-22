Stardust public hearings to begin in April

The Minister of Justice believes the Stardust inquest will begin for public hearings in April.

Helen McEntee says her officials are working to address issues over funding for families' legal teams, which has stalled the inquest into Ireland's biggest fire disaster after a continual delay in funding reaching counsel means they cannot instruct other staff.

"It's important to say that the inquest has begun, with a certain amount of work started before Christmas. The public side of that inquiry starts in April and we're currently just finalising some of the details," she said.

"€80m has been allocated in this year's budget for this to take place. So I don't see funding as being an issue here and we'll continue to work with the families and those representatives to make this start as quickly as possible.

The objective here is obviously to make sure that the families are happy, that the supports are there and not just for the physical infrastructure needed, but that they too will have support as needed.

"I do anticipate that it will start as soon, and the public side will begin in the next month or so.

Ms McEntee said she felt the funding issue would be "resolved as quickly as possible" and discussions are happening at present to ensure this is the case.

An email to Ms McEntee, seen by the Irish Examiner, from Antoinette Keegan, who survived the fire but lost her two sisters Mary and Martina, said: "We families of the deceased victims held a zoom meeting last Thursday and we are all in agreement that no inquests will be proceeding until we are satisfied that the current issues above are resolved and released without any more undue delay and undue stress your Department are causing to us."

Ms Keegan said she wrote the email after the families' solicitor Darragh Mackin sent "numerous emails to your office all to go on deaf ears".

Solicitor for 46 of the victims, Mr Mackin said the idea that the inquest will begin fully in April is "delusional".

(Left to right) Lorraine Keegan, Suzanne Keegan, and Antoinette Keegan at The Coroners Court inquest into the Stardust tragedy on Store Street in Dublin. File Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“Whilst the Minister has indicated funding will not be an issue, it has to date, been the barrier to progress," he said.

"Regrettably, the devil is in the detail. We are hopeful that the public hearings can recommence in advance of April, but it is however delusional to think that the inquest can and will be ready to proceed in its entirety in April when the funding has not yet been released.

"Until such times as the funding is made available, it is premature and indeed unrealistic to indicate a timetable when there remains a considerable amount of work yet to be done, which requires funding to advance. For example, each expert witness instructed by the families have yet to be paid for the purposes of completing their reports which again will be delayed until such times as the funding is released by the Minister.”

The fresh inquest into the blaze that killed 48 young people on Valentine's Day 1981 was granted in 2019 and is expected to be the largest and longest-running inquest in the history of the State.