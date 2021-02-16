Government planning 'phased reopening' of schools in March

The Department of Education is planning for a phased reopening of schools from March 1, the Education Minister will tell Cabinet today.

Norma Foley is expected to brief her ministerial colleagues that school reopening will not happen next week as had been reported over the weekend, with students returning in phases throughout the month of March.

Leaving Cert students and those with additional needs will be the first to return, it is understood. However, talks with unions to finalise the agreement are still ongoing, sources said. They added that nothing has been agreed just yet.

Ms Foley is also expected to update ministers on the Leaving Certificate exams. It is understood that students will be offered the choice of written exams or calculated grades.

The Taoiseach said that there would be clarity on the issue this week. He told reporters at Government Buildings that a decision would be forthcoming after "intensive talks".

"The students of Ireland require that. It's been a very stressful and anxious time for students and for the education world in general because Covid-19 has upturned all of our lives, particularly young people's lives and particularly in the context of education.

"So I think it's very, very important that all involved in the talks do everything they can to bring clarity now to the situation for students in terms of the Leaving Certificate class of 2021."