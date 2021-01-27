Fine Gael councillor defends leaflet drops during 'stay-at-home' Covid guidelines

A Fine Gael councillor has defended dropping leaflets to constituents doors during level five lockdown.

Brian Lawlor, who represents Firhouse–Bohernabreena on South Dublin County Council, dropped a number of leaflets into letterboxes on Sunday, despite Government advice to stay home unless for essential reasons or exercise.

When approached by the Irish Examiner, Mr Lawlor said he had been given the go-ahead to drop the leaflets by hand by Fine Gael's head office.

"Lots of people are dropping leaflets," he said.

"I went out dropping leaflets with my two sons. I got the OK with headquarters, they said to wear a mask and gloves and we had spray with us."

The leaflet, which include Mr Lawlor's picture, as well a picture of TD for the area, Colm Brophy, and MEP Frances Fitzgerald, highlights social welfare supports available for families and pensioners.

It's understood the party believes the leaflet drops are no different from that of a delivery person calling to a home and should be no risk if the members abide by the guidelines.

A resident of Castlefield Lawn, Knocklyon. told the Irish Examiner: "Myself and my family found it to be a bit inappropriate and strange to receive a hand-delivered leaflet from a local Fine Gael councillor into our porch this morning.

"We were a bit frustrated that the councillor had people out delivering these to doors and we don't remember having received any leaflets like it since the start of the pandemic.

"It was strange, as we haven't had anything come through the door since the election so I assumed politicians had just thought the better of it."

A Fine Gael spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: "Politicians from various political parties are continuing to keep their constituents informed on issues of public interest, including through the distribution of leaflets and circulars.

"Fine Gael has issued very clear advice to our public representatives to ensure that if delivering the material themselves, they must wear a mask, keep a 2m distance, and ensure they do not visit any homes. All canvassing is prohibited also.”