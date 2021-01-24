Frontline workers hit out at having to pay creche fees while other workers have fees paused

Those working in the early childcare centre have criticised the Government's 'confusing' regulations which has forced many to remain open and operate at a loss.
Elaine Dunne of the Federation of Early Childhood Providers says the Government has left childcare providers with no option but to charge healthcare workers. Picture: Maxwells

Sun, 24 Jan, 2021 - 20:00
Aoife Moore

Frontline workers who do not send their children to childcare are being forced to pay fees, while non-essential workers have their fees paused.

Families of healthcare workers have described the discrepancy as a "kick in the teeth" as they put themselves at risk throughout the pandemic, while childcare workers have hit out at the "confusion" caused by the Government's regulations.

Covid-19: Early years sector seeks clarity on reopening plans

According to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, all essential workers are required to pay to retain their children's places for the month of January, regardless if they are using the service or not.

Non-essential workers do not have to provide payment to secure their children's places.

Many parents have chosen to keep their children out of childcare as Covid-19 cases remain worryingly high.

Nial Murphy, from Whitechurch in Cork, has kept his two children at home due to high levels of Covid-19 in the community, while his wife works as a nurse in Cork University Hospital.

"I find the idea — that essential workers are being punished for being an essential worker and have to pay fees while not using the creche, but that non-essential workers doing the same are required to pay fees — a little unacceptable," he said.

"I completely understand the position childcare providers are being put in here.

"I just can't believe that after all my wife has gone through in the hospital this year that the family is being punished and treated differently solely because she has been doing that job. Essential workers are being disadvantaged.

"I have no problem paying the fees if I'm using the creche, but we're not, and our creche is going to have to close soon anyway because they don't have enough essential workers children in their creche to sustain it.

"If they want nurses to stay and work in the hospitals, they have to do something, it has to be viable for creches and parents.

"They should be subsidising the childcare to ensure everyone can be treated fairly."

Elaine Dunne from the Federation of Early Childhood Providers says providers are in a difficult position because of the Government's stance.

"There were two FAQs sent out to parents and providers, which were very confusing," she said.

"The minister said we're open for frontline workers, so we're running at a huge loss in the sector because of low occupancy, and they've stopped everyone else from paying.

"I have no choice to charge my frontline parents. If we had other sources of income coming in, I would've forfeited healthcare workers fees: No-one wants to charge healthcare workers putting themselves at risk while others don't have to pay.

"It's down to the Government's decision, we're left with no option.

"We're already fighting to get the Government to help us with low occupancy levels and the Government should be paying frontline parents' fees."

The Department of Children and Youth Affairs did not respond when approached for comment.

Childcare providers criticise Department of Children over closures

