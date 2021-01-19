'Tension' building between parents and teachers over special education return, says Labour

The Labour Party says "tension" is building between parents and teachers because of Government inaction.

Plans for in-school special education to resume on Thursday are in doubt as the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) says teachers' safety concerns have not been addressed.

Following an emergency meeting of the union’s central executive committee on Monday, the union said teachers' “grave safety concerns” had not been adequately addressed by public health or by Government.

Labour's education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says Education Minister Norma Foley's outreach to unions and advocacy groups has fallen short.

"We were quite supportive of the minister and trying to engage from the beginning of the issue to do the right thing, which was to try and investigate as to whether this most vulnerable group of young people could get in school early again, we don't blame her for that at all," he said.

The department seems to have forgotten exactly what was successful in August and September, which was a proper partnership approach.

The INTO committee is due to meet again today, and Labour says getting children with additional needs back into schools is possible with proper engagement.

INTO president Mary Magner said teachers are committed to supporting pupils but the safety of staff members is vital.

Separately, Fórsa, the union that represents special needs assistants, is also due to hold an executive meeting to discuss the situation and advise its members.

"I think that we can still salvage this because the problem now emerging is a level of divisiveness.

"People are beginning to point fingers at each other, there's tension between teachers and parents.

"We don't need any of that, because normally, all of these are advocacy groups and the best advocates for special needs children are their parents and SNAS."