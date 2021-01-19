Failure to reassure teachers before special schools reopening a 'calamity', says Cork TD

The failure of the Minister for Education to allay the concerns of teachers and school staff to guarantee the reopening of special education later this week has been described as a "calamity" by one TD.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said the failure of Norma Foley to address concerns raised by school staff represents "a monumental failure on the government's part".

Plans for in-school special education to resume on Thursday are in doubt as the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) says teachers' safety concerns have not been addressed.

Following an emergency meeting of the union’s central executive committee, the union said teachers' “grave safety concerns” had not been adequately addressed by public health or by Government.

In a statement, the union said it will continue to engage with the department and public health authorities in an effort to work towards a phased reopening.

The INTO committee is due to meet again today.

Mr Ó Laoghaire said there has been a failure to engage in proper dialogue with school staff.

"Trying to dictate policy by press release is not the way to do business. It is utterly irresponsible and has once again proved fruitless due to the failure of the Minister to address the concerns of school staff.

"This represents a monumental failure on the government's part. Students, parents and teachers remain in limbo once again, with no clarity."

The Cork TD said the children with additional needs who missed out when schools closed last year are among the greatest victims of the last lockdown.

He said he believes there is a genuine desire among everyone to ensure that children with special educational needs can safely return to in-school learning.

We might have a solution by now if the Minister didn't take teachers for granted and once again try to bounce them into a decision without the government having done its homework.

Ahead of today's INTO committee meeting, Minister Foley said there has been almost daily communication with the primary stakeholders.

The Minister for Education said the needs of the most vulnerable children in our education system must remain the priority.

Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan said the students and families must be supported.

“Vindicating the educational rights of children with special educational needs is a priority for everyone in the Department of Education and in our education system.”

INTO president Mary Magner said teachers are committed to supporting pupils but the safety of staff members is vital.

Separately, Fórsa, the union that represents special needs assistants, is also due to hold an executive meeting today to discuss the situation and advise its members.

According to the union, serious concerns remain over childcare and vulnerable staff members.

Families across the country waking up to confusion

The CEO of autism charity As I am, Adam Harris has called for clarity from the Department of Education and the teachers’ unions about when special needs schools and classes will return.

The lack of clear information and concrete commitments was causing major distress for families he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“For the third time this month we have families across the country, who support the most vulnerable children in the State, waking up to confusion.

What I think is astonishing about this back and forth between unions and the departments is we're hearing a lot about how professionals need time to return to the classroom.

What was being completely overlooked, he said, was that for such young people returning to school was about vital development skills that made a difference in their quality of life.

It was not just a case of “getting up on Thursday morning and throwing on your uniform”, he said.

It required “intense preparation” to support these young people to return to the classroom.

The lack of respect in giving people clear information and making concrete commitments was causing major distress to families, he added.

“What we need today is clarity. We need clarity from the department about the supports they can put in place for teachers.

"We need clarity from the unions in terms of what they actually want, and what success actually looks like - and finally we need clarity about how the Constitutional right for these children to an appropriate education is going to be provided.”