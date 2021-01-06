Government to announce increased restrictions on schools, construction, travel and retail

The move to tighter restrictions comes amid fears that the health service is reaching a breaking point as regards the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19. 
Government to announce increased restrictions on schools, construction, travel and retail

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will meet with members of his Cabinet this afternoon. File Picture

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 14:50
Greg Murphy and Steven Heaney

The Government will today sign off on plans to close schools and construction sites, returning Ireland to the most severe Covid-19 lockdown.

Cabinet met this morning to approve the suggestions of the sub-committee on Covid-19 which include: 

  • School closures
  • The closure of non-essential construction
  • A ban on click-and-collect shopping
  • A requirement on all travellers to be tested for Covid-19 before entering the country.

Schools

While secondary schools are likely to remain shut, Leaving Cert students could still receive some in-classroom schooling under recommendations Minister for Education Norma Foley will bring to the Cabinet meeting.

Childcare and Crèches

Crèches and other childcare services are expected to remain open but only for vulnerable children and the children of essential workers.

It is understood essential workers will be allowed to form a ‘bubble’ with another household to facilitate childcare if they do not have an existing arrangement.


Construction

All 'non-essential' construction is expected to be ordered to close by Friday evening at 6pm.

Essential-construction works, like those on schools, social housing, and health service projects will be allowed to continue.


The measures are being introduced to reduce mobility across the country, amid fears that the health service is reaching a breaking point as regards the numbers of Coronavirus patients in hospitals. 

It is expected that the restrictions announced today will remain in place until at least the end of January, but there has been some indication they will last for longer than that. 

More to follow . . .

Read More

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee tests positive for Covid-19

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Oct 14, 2020 1,985 new cases of Covid-19 in NI and 13 further deaths
Coronavirus Click and collect ban will further setback retailers, says industry body
George Nkencho death Family of George Nkencho awaiting meeting with Garda watchdog
#liveblogliveblog
Coronavirus - Thu Apr 23, 2020

Dublin nursing home tackling Covid-19 outbreak

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices