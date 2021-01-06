Government to announce increased restrictions on schools, construction, travel and retail

The Government will today sign off on plans to close schools and construction sites, returning Ireland to the most severe Covid-19 lockdown.

Cabinet met this morning to approve the suggestions of the sub-committee on Covid-19 which include:

School closures

The closure of non-essential construction

A ban on click-and-collect shopping

A requirement on all travellers to be tested for Covid-19 before entering the country.

Schools

While secondary schools are likely to remain shut, Leaving Cert students could still receive some in-classroom schooling under recommendations Minister for Education Norma Foley will bring to the Cabinet meeting.

New: It's understood Minister for Arts, Catherine Martin has contacted broadcasters RTÉ and TG4 about ensuring educational programming restarts immediately as schools close again. — aoife moore. (@aoifegracemoore) January 6, 2021

Childcare and Crèches

Crèches and other childcare services are expected to remain open but only for vulnerable children and the children of essential workers.

It is understood essential workers will be allowed to form a ‘bubble’ with another household to facilitate childcare if they do not have an existing arrangement.

Construction

All 'non-essential' construction is expected to be ordered to close by Friday evening at 6pm.

Essential-construction works, like those on schools, social housing, and health service projects will be allowed to continue.

The measures are being introduced to reduce mobility across the country, amid fears that the health service is reaching a breaking point as regards the numbers of Coronavirus patients in hospitals.

It is expected that the restrictions announced today will remain in place until at least the end of January, but there has been some indication they will last for longer than that.

