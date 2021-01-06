Covid-19: 17 further deaths and record 7,836 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Seventeen further coronavirus-related death have been confirmed by officials at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) this evening.

This brings to 2,299 the total number of Covid-19-related deaths recorded in Ireland since the outbreak began.

As of midnight last night, the HPSC says it had been notified of 7,836 new cases of the virus here - the highest one-day total yet reported by health officials.

To date, 121,154 cases have been confirmed in the State - 39,005 have been confirmed in the last two weeks alone.

Record numbers of people are also hospitalised with the virus.

Currently, there are 954 people with the virus in Irish hospitals - 88 of whom are in intensive care units (ICUs).

105 new hospitalisations have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today:

3,740 are men;

4,078 are women;

63% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 36 years old;

2,263 are located in Dublin,

1,373 are in Cork;

496 are in Louth;

345 are in Limerick;

340 are in Meath;

and the remaining 3,019 cases are spread across all other counties.

The national 14-day incidence rate of the virus per 100,000 population now stands at 819.1.

The 7-day incidence rate is 650.9.

'Increasing presence' of UK variant in Ireland

In a statement issued this evening, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said the country was now "in a serious phase of this surge of Covid-19," and that there was "evidence of an increasing presence of the UK variant here in Ireland.

Dr Holohan said that all counties now have an upward trajectory of the disease.

He also spoke of his concern around the increasing numbers of hospital and ICU admissions.

We are very likely to see escalating mortality and ICU admissions in the coming days and weeks.

“It has never been more important, throughout our experience of this pandemic, to stay home and only meet people outside of your household for essential purposes, always adhering to public health advice; physical distance, hand hygiene, cough/sneeze etiquette, wearing a face covering,” he added.