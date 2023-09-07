Micheál Martin leads tributes following death of Professor Dermot Keogh 

The Tánaiste led tributes last night following the death of the historian, Emeritus Professor Dermot Keogh, who lectured at University College Cork (UCC) for over 30 years.

Prof Keogh died peacefully at home in Cork City following an illness. He was 78.

He taught in UCC’s department of history between 1980 and 2010. He was Jean Monnet professor in the department between 1990 and 1996, was professor of history from 1997, and served as head of department from 2002 to 2009. He retired in 2010.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who studied history in UCC under Prof Keogh, said he was deeply saddened to hear of his passing.

“He lectured me as an undergraduate and he supervised my masters,” Mr Martin said.

He was a mentor and a great friend, and a prolific writer with strong ethics in terms of his analysis of history and politics, particularly on the church-state issue and on the Irish constitution, among others.

“Whenever I met him, he would always have a new insight on something. And he always had the interest of UCC at heart.”

A former journalist with the Irish Press, Prof Keogh was a scholar of 20th century Ireland, including Irish diplomatic and political history, church-state relations, and international relations, and had a very keen interest in human rights, refugee rights, the labour movement, and Argentina’s history, culture, and people.

Following retirement, he was asked to sit on the five-person Alf Smiddy-chaired committee which was established by then local government minister Alan Kelly to examine the Cork City boundary issue.

The committee’s September 2015 report recommended a merger of Cork City and County Council, splitting the committee. A minority report by Prof Keogh and UCC’s Theresa Reidy recommended a dual-authority approach and a city boundary extension.

An independent review of the entire process later endorsed their stance, and the boundary extension, the first since 1965, took legal effect in 2019.

Prof Keogh was presented with a host of honours, including two Fulbright awards, and fellowships in the US, Ireland, and across Europe.

The author of ten monographs, including the prize-winning Jews in Twentieth-Century Ireland in 2008, he co-edited 20 books.

In August, 2022, he presented a copy of his last book, Ireland and Argentina in the Twentieth Century, co-authored with Justin Harman, to his great friend, President Michael D Higgins.

Prof Keogh is survived by his wife Ann, their children, Eoin, Niall, Aoife, and Clare, and his nine grandchildren.