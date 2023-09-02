Cork library stays open amid latest 'nationalist' rally 

Cork’s main library remained open today despite a “nationalist” rally on the street outside which was addressed by people who have been involved in library invasions.
A crowd of some 300 people gathered outside the library entrance in solidarity with library staff to counter the Cork Says No rally which took place by the national monument at the other end of the Grand Parade.
Gardaí maintained a strong visible presence on the street and kept those attending either rally away from each other.
There was a minor scuffle when a man in a wheelchair approached the Cork Says No group during speeches and blew an air horn to disrupt the event.
He was rushed by a number of people, some draped in tricolours, and one of whom grabbed the air horn from his hands and flung it across the street.
Gardai intervened quickly. There were no arrests.
The rallies are ongoing.
More to follow