'Gentle' Zoey Coffey received 'dream' offer to become a teacher, sister tells funeral

The funeral mass for Zoey Coffey is taking place at Saint Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel
The coffin of crash victim, Zoey Coffey, 18, is carried into Saints Peter and Paul's Church, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Picture: Brendan Gleeson/PA Wire

Sat, 02 Sep, 2023 - 12:00

The family of a teenager killed in a road crash in Co Tipperary learned the day before her funeral that she had been accepted for teacher training.

The funeral mass for Zoey Coffey is taking place at Saint Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel, the final funeral after the crash which claimed four lives eight days ago.

Delivering the eulogy, Clara Coffey said her sister was her best friend.

She said: “Friday, August 25, a day I will never forget. A day that started with such excitement ended in the tragic loss of my beautiful little sister, her friends Grace and Nicole, and Grace’s brother Luke.

“Zoey had us up bright and early, eagerly awaiting her Leaving Certificate results which she worked so hard for.

“Yesterday, we found out that she received her offer to be a teacher, a dream she had since she was a child.

Zoey Coffey RIP. Photo: RIP.ie The death has occurred of Zoey Coffey Lake Drive, Kilsheelan, Tipperary Clonmel, Tipperary
“Zoey was a gentle, patient, enthusiastic, selfless girl and I have no doubt she would have made the best teacher.” 

She added: “Zoey was my best friend. We had always been so close growing up and I never did anything without her.”

Mother of siblings killed in Clonmel crash urges effort to ‘make world a better place’

