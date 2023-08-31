'A wonderful act of kindness' — Roy Keane donates €30k car to Cork hospice's fundraiser

Former Ireland and Manchester United captain Roy Keane has donated a car worth more than €30,000 to a Cork hospice, which will be auctioned off as part of a fundraising drive.

The Mayfield native told Marymount University Hospital and Hospice last week he would cover the cost of the raffle's top prize — a Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid worth €30,900.

The hospice says Keane's "incredible generosity" means the world to them.

"A huge community of people receive the special care delivered by Marymount. It is inspiring to see this acknowledged by anyone wishing to support what we do," said Marymount Hospice fundraising and marketing manager Enid Conway.

"Marymount is a unique and essential force of care for families in Cork and further afield."

Ms Conway said Marymount was "sincerely thankful for Roy’s gesture and the positive impact it will have for those in our care and their families".

"It really is a wonderful act of kindness," she added.

Built in 2011, Marymount Hospice provides respite care, bereavement support, specialist palliative care services, and services to care for dependent older people.

Its facilities house a 44-bed in-patient unit and an adult palliative care specialist service, providing care to those with complex needs.

The outpatient department includes a specialist pain intervention service, ambulatory/virtual clinics, and daycare services. Bereavement and family support services and children’s support groups offer care to those under age experiencing significant loss.

The hospice also facilitates community-based services via clinical nurse specialists who visit families in their own homes, and has a satellite team based in Bantry General Hospital to serve West Cork, while specialist medical teams consult across all acute hospitals in Cork.

Tickets for the hospice's car raffle cost €10 and can be purchased from Marymount's reception, Cogan's Toyota in Carrigaline or at one of Marymount's car raffle pop-up events which will take place around Cork this year.

They can also be purchased over the phone and online at www.idonate.ie/raffle/MarymountCarRaffle

The car raffle fundraiser runs until Wednesday, February 14, 2024.