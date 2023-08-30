Cork to get 'fair share' of new garda recruits in October, says McEntee

Cork will get its “fair share” of new garda recruits in October, Justice Minister Helen McEntee insisted on Wednesday as she met civic and business leaders to discuss city centre policing resources.

Ms McEntee heard repeated calls for more gardaí on the beat, and for high visibility policing in the city centre, from members of the Cork Development Forum at the Cork Chamber offices, and later from members of the Cork Business Association (CBA).

But she declined to comment on whether Cork would get emergency funding for garda overtime as Dublin did last month.

“First and foremost, I’m here to listen, to hear what people have to say, to see how I can provide further support and obviously working closely with the gardaí who are already doing an amazing amount of work on the ground,” she said.

The meetings were facilitated after a fatal stabbing on the Grand Parade in June focused attention on city centre policing.

Days later, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris ruled out the blanket approval of garda overtime, telling the city’s joint policing committee that resources weren’t the issue, that it was about recruitment and retention.

However, in July, Ms McEntee announced €10m in emergency funding for additional garda overtime in Dublin following a number of high-profile incidents in the capital.

She said her department has provided some €105m to fund garda overtime so far this year, including for garda overtime in Cork, but she stopped short of confirming any emergency funding for city centre policing, and also insisted that recruitment is key.

Following the covid pandemic closure of the Garda training college in Templemore, she said: “We’re now starting to see that steady flow of numbers coming through the college.

“We’ve had our first new recruits come out in July. I’ll be back again in October for an even larger number and I’ve no doubt that Cork as well as other counties will get their fair share,” she said.

“But I’m here to listen, I want to know what more I can do as my colleagues are and obviously I’ll take that with me after today’s meetings.”

She also confirmed that raising the age at which people can join An Garda Síochána, from the current ceiling of 35, is actively being considered.

“I would expect in the coming weeks to have a recommendation or a report from the Commissioner that I’d be able to respond to,” she said.

“What that goes to, that is a matter to be decided but it is about making sure we have a workforce that’s open to as many people as possible.”

She stressed, however, that if the age ceiling increases, applicants will still have to go through the same training, and meet the same standards, including fitness standards, as other new recruits.

Jerry Buttimer, Colm Burke, Deirdre Clune, Mary Crilly, Helen McEntee, and Simon Coveney during the justice minister's visit to Cork City. Picture: Justice.ie

Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy said the focus of their meeting, which was also attended by senior politicians including Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney, MEP Deirdre Clune, and Chief Superintendent Tom Myers, was to highlight some of the concerns associated with the need for a greater garda presence in the city.

“The meeting was very productive and a wide range of issues connected to policing resources were discussed,” he said.

“The need for increased policing resources in the city has been on our agenda and we will continue to advocate on behalf of our members to ensure that Cork remains a safe city that is an attractive place to work, live, and visit.

“The minister’s engagement was very important, and we are hopeful that the necessary supports needed will be put in place to address some of the difficulties being experienced in the city and also to complement the growing population.”

CBA president Kevin Herlihy said they put forward a number of proposals to the minister which were very well received.

“So we hope this will result in a more visible garda presence on our streets and more supports for businesses,” he said.

“The city’s security and its perception as a safe place to shop, socialise, live, visit, and work is our number one priority, and we will continue to work with the guards and advocate on behalf of our members to ensure that Cork remains a safe city.”