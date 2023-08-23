West Cork among four new locations to get projects to divert youths from crime

At least €1.5m is set to be allocated to establish a new Youth Diversion Project (YDP) in West Cork, Justice Minister Helen McEntee has announced.

The programme itself, which is being established alongside YDPs in Mayo, Wicklow, and Monaghan, aims to work with young people who are at risk of becoming involved in criminal behaviour and anti-social behaviour and to move them away from crime.

Launching the new programme, Ms McEntee said it is part of measures to build “stronger, safer communities”.

“By improving outcomes for young people at risk of a life of criminality we can make a lasting difference to the quality of life not just for young people, but for the entire community,” Ms McEntee said.

“The funding we provide for youth diversion is always guided by the best available research and expert evidence to keep young people away from crime.”

The Justice Minister added that while high visibility policing is key to the Government's strategy, it is not the only tool available to ensure communities are safe.

With the four new projects, there are a total of 110 YDPs across the country, with another two due to be established in the coming months.

In June, a report found that YDPs have been successful in reducing criminal activity and improving both educational and employment opportunities for young people.





The independent report did raise some concerns, particularly that some young people were being “intimidated” by groups and individuals involved in crime and that further measures are required to deal with this.

It also called for extra funding to allow the projects to be available at the weekend.

Ms McEntee said the Government will continue to examine how young people at risk of falling into crime can be supported with YDPs.

Junior Minister James Browne said these interventions are not just about young people avoiding punishment, but are key to ensuring they receive support to get “their lives back on track”.