Government announces €10m funding to increase visibility of gardaí on streets of Dublin

Justice minister says funding package will allow for 240,000 extra Garda hours in Dublin Metropolitan Region by end of year
There has been a number of high-profile assaults in Dublin in recent weeks. File picture

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 01:00
Steven Heaney

The Government has announced a new €10m funding package aimed at increasing the visibility of gardaí in Dublin, a move which comes in the wake of a number of high-profile assaults in the capital in recent weeks. 

According to Justice Minister Helen McEntee, the new funding package will allow for 240,000 extra Garda hours in the Dublin Metropolitan Region by the end of the year.

Ms McEntee said the new package, which is being made available to the force immediately, will "give An Garda Síochána a significant boost to their overtime budget to put more gardaí on the beat in the capital".

The justice minister will officially announce the move at a graduation ceremony at the Garda College in Templemore this afternoon.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee will announce the move today.  Picture: Stephen Collins
“Dublin is a great city to live in, work in and visit and I am committed to increasing the number of gardaí on our streets to ensure people feel safe, and to build stronger, safer communities," Ms McEntee said.

Our recruitment into An Garda Síochána is also gathering pace and we are on track to have 800 new recruits into the college this year.

"Next week, our biggest class this year will start their training, with almost 180 new recruits entering Templemore."

Ms McEntee added that the new Community Safety Partnership for Dublin’s north inner city will publish its community safety plan "in the coming weeks".

“This brings together a range of agencies, groups, and organisations to improve safety and acknowledges that community safety is not an issue for An Garda Síochána alone," she said.

