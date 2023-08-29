'We’re not taking this lying down' — Staff and families fight to keep Cork creche open

More than 200 people roared in support when staff, politicians and parents vowed to keep the Before 5 family centre in Cork’s northside open at a protest on Tuesday against its sudden closure.

“We’re not going to take this lying down, we’re going to fight,” Lilian Hannover, who has worked at Before 5 for 28 years, told the crowds. “They’re not going to take this centre from us.”

More than 100 children and 14 staff were due to return to Before 5 from this week but they received text messages on Thursday saying that their jobs and childcare places were no more and the company was going into imminent liquidation.

One of those impacted is Robyn Kenneally, age 3, who was due to start pre-school. Attending creche at the centre last year helped the little girl, who is non-verbal, improve hugely her mum, Nicola Harris said.

She now fears her daughter will regress without a place there this year.

“She needs the stability of early years education,” her grandmother, Caroline Barrett said. “And Nicola will have a battle finding childcare for her because she has additional needs.”

Nicola has already tried seven other childcare providers since news of the centre’s closure broke late last week, but nowhere has offered her a place.

She has nowhere to go. I might have to take time off work to look after her, and we have a mortgage to pay and we’re planning our wedding in June.

“And to be told through a text? It’s disgraceful. These are children’s lives. Robyn’s non-verbal at the moment and she had been approved for an AIMs [education] assistant here. Now that’s gone.”

A statement from the board of the Before 5 Family Centre released on Tuesday said that it is now in the process of liquidation.

“The board of Before 5 Family Centre is engaging in constructive dialogue with alternative childcare providers to secure alternative childcare provision for the area in the future,” it said. “Further communication will be issued early next week as talks progress.”

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould, whose children attended the centre, said that Cork City Childcare is now engaging “in constructive dialogue” with other community childcare providers which may be able to take over at the centre.

“They’re also talking to the diocese [which owns the building]. They’re seeking a positive outcome and they’re hoping to have further communication next week,” Mr Gould said. “Positive work is being done but time is of the essence. More than 100 children are due to go back there, we need this done quickly."

Fianna Fáil TD Padraig O’Sullivan said that political representatives were present to “show solidarity with the staff and the children”. “It’s not right that one week before school was due to recommence they would get this notification,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“People from all parties are trying to bring this to a successful conclusion. As of this morning, there was a meeting with Cork Community Childcare, the Church and others and we were told that a potential provider was identified. At the moment, things look like they could be successfully resolved.

“It would be a big loss to the northside if it was not saved.”

People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Mick Barry called for Cork’s three Cabinet Ministers, who are in a different Cork constituency, to “break their silence and act to save this centre.”

“For the sake of the kids, for the sake of the workers, for the sake of the northside, people are going to fight," he said.

“This is a national issue. The government has organised childcare in such a way that half is for-profit and half is not-for-profit but is not properly financed.

“Pre-school needs to be organised in the same way as primary education — by the State, with no fees and decent pay for staff.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald welcomed what he believed were “very positive meetings” on Tuesday morning between Cork City Childcare, diocese representatives and potential alternative childcare providers.

“Our understanding is that this is not a funding issue — there is funding from Tusla, Pobal, the HSE, and the Department of Social Protection for community employment schemes. So hopefully these talks will conclude with a positive outcome for the children and staff alike.”

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent said that the campaign to save the family centre “was kickstarted today.”

“This was one of the biggest demonstrations in the northside in many years. People have rallied to support the Before 5 family centre, to support the staff, the children and the parents. Hopefully, we’ll have progress in the next week or so. If not, we could all be back out here again.”