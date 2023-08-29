'Always smiling' Cork teen who died in swimming accident 'radiated joy', funeral hears

The mother of a 14-year-old boy who died after he got into difficulty while swimming with friends in Passage West in Co Cork last Friday has told mourners at his requiem mass that he was “a loveable rogue” whose smile lit up a room.

The body of Jack O’Sullivan of Deerpark in Friars Walk was recovered from the water in Passage West at around 4pm last Friday following a search and rescue operation.

His mother, Evyonn, told mourners at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in the Lough, Cork on Tuesday morning that Jack was always trying to make people laugh. He also loved helping people and was an attentive and kind sibling, son and grandson.

The funeral of Jack O'Sullivan at the church of the Immaculate Conception in the Lough, Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Evyonn raised a smile amongst mourners when she said that Jack enjoyed nothing more than making his family laugh.

She said Jack had recently shot up in height and delighted in being taller than both of his parents. She said he was always trying to pick her up and had his loved ones “in stitches”.

“Only a few weeks ago he made me get on his back to see if he could hold me on his back. No sooner was I on his back and he took off out the kitchen and ran outside with me on his back up and down the garden a couple of times. I nearly died from laughing.

"He was so proud of it. He always knew when to cheer us up, make us laugh or just be there for us.”

She said Jack was a great man for chatting and talked to people from all walks of life during his day.

“I’d say he even had conversations with himself if he had nobody to talk to. We used to say that Jack had a thousand and one questions and forty more for everybody.”

'Loveable rogue'

Evyonn said that Jack grew up on the northside of Cork City where he made many friends. The family subsequently moved to the southside of the city where Jack soon forged close bonds with local children.

“His teachers would describe him as a ‘loveable rogue.’ Always smiling. When we moved across the bridge to the southside Jack made many many new friends.

"He started school only knowing one person but by the end of the month, he knew everybody in the school. That’s how popular he was.

"The best thing he did was join the Barrs [St Finbarr's GAA club]. He loved going to training and the matches."

The funeral of Jack O'Sullivan at the church of the Immaculate Conception in the Lough, Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Meanwhile, friends and family members of Jack’s wore t-shirts bearing his image with the words “D Boss” and “Forever 14” at his funeral mass.

Jack was a keen sportsman and a pupil of Coláiste Éamann Rís in St Patrick’s Road in Cork. A guard of honour was provided at the funeral and in the graveyard by his schoolmates and sporting friends at St Finbarr’s GAA club and Pearse Celtic.

One of the wreaths on his coffin was in the Barrs colours of yellow and blue. It had a simple ribbon on top which said that he would “always be a blue” and would never be forgotten.

'He spread love'

Offertory gifts included a hairbrush and aftershave with chief celebrant, Fr Kevin Kiernan, making mourners laugh when he said that Jack always liked to look good in case he met a girl on his travels.

Other offertory gifts included a hurley and helmet, sweets and a soft drink. Fr Kiernan asked members of the congregation in the packed church to “give their kids a tighter hug” in the wake of the tragedy.

He said that Jack had a personality that “radiated joy”.

“He was a young fella who loved his hurling. Loved sport. Loved life. It’s not normal for a parent to lose a child.

"We all have dreams for our children. All parents have those dreams and yet that can be taken away so suddenly.

"Everywhere Jack went he spread love. Anybody who spoke to me about Jack this week had a smile on their face about their wonderful memories.”

Mourners at the funeral of Jack O'Sullivan at the church of the Immaculate Conception in the Lough, Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Following the mass burial took place at St Catherine’s Cemetery in Kilcully, Co Cork.

The search and rescue operation for Jack last Friday was carried out by the Coastguard’s Waterford-based helicopter Rescue 117, Mallow Search and Rescue, Crosshaven Coastguard unit, Crosshaven RNLI, gardaí, paramedics and local firefighters. It was co-ordinated by the Valentia Coast Guard Centre.

The family thanked all those who had assisted them in the recovery of the body of their precious son. They also thanked neighbours, friends and the wider community for their support.

Jack is survived by his parents Kevin and Evyonn, his siblings Kayleigh, Sophie, Chloe, Mia, James and baby Isabelle. He is also “sadly missed” by his grandparents, uncles, aunts, relatives and a wide circle of friends.