Limerick college objects to 'inappropriate' expansion of student accommodation

Mary Immaculate College has lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála objecting to an extension to student accommodation planned near the Limerick institution’s campus, claiming it is “deeply concerned” that the development would be “inappropriate” for student life.

Developers had sought to build a new three-storey block in the existing 68-bed Westbourne Student Residences comprising 22 en-suite student accommodation bedspaces, which was given approval by Limerick City and Council in July. It is located right by the campus for MIC in Limerick.

The crisis in student accommodation flares up again every September as students struggle to source places to live ahead of the academic year. In recent years, students in Limerick have described how they’ve had to hole up in hotels or live in their cars as they try to find accommodation.

A planning report on behalf of Westbourne Student Ltd said the additional block to this development would "cater for the predicted growing student population in the city and tackle the shortage of purpose-built student accommodation".

In a letter on behalf of MIC vice president Michael Keane, first reported by the Limerick Post, an objection was lodged to the original planning permission sought and subsequently to An Bord Pleanála.

“My clients, Mary Immaculate College, operate the Courtbrack student accommodation facility immediately to the west of the proposal,” it said. “They are concerned to ensure a proper environment for students who will be using the Mary Immaculate campus.

“They are highly experienced in the matter of operation of student facilities and are deeply concerned that the proposed development would be inappropriate to student life and will have a negative impact on their property.”

MIC cited five grounds for appeal, including the “excessive density” of the development, the interference with the amenity of nearby properties, a claim the proposal is in breach of the city development plan and the potential for traffic congestion.

It also claimed that Limerick City and Council did not take its original objections into account when it granted planning permission.

“Student accommodation can be subject to boisterous and at times antisocial behaviour,” it said. “It is essential to ensure that they have adequate levels of privacy as well as adequate levels of recreation space. This is manifestly not the case in the present proposal.”

An Bord Pleanála has set a target of December 13, 2023, for its decision on the appeal.