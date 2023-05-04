Limerick's Mary Immaculate College gets green light for new library

Funding for the development of the long-awaited, state-of-the-art library at Mary Immaculate College (MIC) in Limerick has been approved by the Department of Higher Education.

A maximum State contribution of €30.88m will be funded by the Government towards the project.

It will be supported under Project 2040 and will see the development of the library/learning resource centre to include 550 study spaces, a 288-seat lecture theatre, media editing suites, a media studio, seminar rooms, staff offices and all the ancillary spaces necessary for a higher education library.

The 4,955sq m building will be situated in the heart of the MIC campus and will replace the existing structure, which currently caters to 5,000 students.

It is now hoped building works will start next summer, with the project being finalised in early 2026.

President of MIC Professor Eugene Wall and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

Speaking on Thursday, Higher education Minister Simon Harris said: “Through the HEA, we will continue to collaborate with MIC to further advance their plans. Recognising that substantial work has already been carried out in preparation for the next stage of the project lifecycle, the current approval in principle permits the remaining work to be completed in the planning and design stages.

“This project has the potential to deliver on a range of strategic objectives and will significantly improve the learner facilities in the college and support an inclusive and climate friendly environment I look forward to seeing how the college finalise design plans for their developments and look forward to engaging further at the next stage of project development.

Higher Education Authority head of capital programmes Ciarán McCaffrey said: "We welcome today’s announcement of approval in principle for a new library/learning resource Centre at Mary Immaculate College. This project will enable MIC to provide state-of-the-art flexible learning spaces to support its growing student population.

"This approval allows MIC to complete the planning and design stages of the new library/learning resource centre and the HEA will continue to work closely with MIC as it moves to the next stage of the project lifecycle."

MIC president Eugene Wall said: “Everyone at MIC is delighted at the long-awaited announcement that the Government has agreed to a very significant funding investment of up to €30m in the development of a new library building for Mary Immaculate College.

"This will enable us to build a state-of-the-art library that will meet MIC’s vital requirements as a modern, thriving education institution."