Youth diversion work to expand into West Cork as Ballincollig appeals for more help

Youth diversion work is to be expanded into West Cork, with the minister responsible also signaling a greater role for restorative justice when dealing with young offenders.

The location for the extended service is not yet known, though it is understood Bantry is one potential site.

Junior Minister at the Department of Justice, James Browne, made his comments during a visit to the BAP youth diversion project in Ballincollig near Cork City.

That centre works with between 35 and 50 young people in targeted projects every year, often seeing a young person regularly for between six and 12 months.

While those at the Ballincollig centre have welcomed increased funding secured last year, they say the local population explosion and changing demographics mean more support is needed.

Declan O'Leary of Foróige, which manages the centre, said greater mobility among younger people, the role of social media and the growth in the number of eight-to-11 year-olds meant Ballincollig was an area that requires even more support.

"It is like building a house — we need a bigger extension," Mr O'Leary said.

There are two youth workers in Ballincollig, but Declan O'Leary has stressed the need for more, not least based on the huge population growth in the area, especially among that younger group.

The minister said he was aware of the issues, with youth diversion projects extended to cover that age group, sometimes pre-emptively if older siblings are also involved, though he stressed the need to "tread carefully".

He said: "Certainly I am confident we have more money next year to give out and I am confident we will have more money next year as well to keep expanding those services.

"We have asked for expressions of interest in a youth project for West Cork as well, when that is set up that will take pressure off Bandon/Kinsale and will probably take some of the pressure in here as well."

He also said he had held discussions with Minister for Equality, Roderic O'Gorman, about piloting in four areas where UBU Your Place Your Space facilities and youth justice programmes and other supports "are all working in tandem".

Mr Browne said he would also speak with Roderic O'Gorman about the 18–25-year-old age group, who may also need supports which do not fit within youth diversion projects.

More broadly, he said he was also aware of concerns about the transition between the Oberstown Youth Detention Facility and the adult prison system for those turning 18.

He also visited youth diversion projects in Mallow, Bandon, and Togher, while emphasising that with youth justice, "you are trying to prove a negative — that is always more difficult to prove".

"It is saving money down the line," he said, adding that it is "morally and ethically the right thing to do".

It also means a new focus on restorative justice.

"It is certainly something I think has huge potential.

Restorative justice puts the victim at the very centre.

"It also helps the person who has committed a crime to see the consequences of the crime.

"We will explore how we can do that more."