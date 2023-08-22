Council says future as sponsor of Ironman will be determined by account from organisers 

Cork County Council has asked Ironman organisers for a full account of Sunday's double tragedy in Youghal and confirmed its position as host sponsor of the event will be determined by it.

It comes as calls mount for an independent inquiry into why Sunday’s swim race proceeded despite technical advice that the event could not be sanctioned by the sport's governing body here.

Ivan Chittenden, 64, from Toronto, and Brendan Wall, 44, originally from Meath, both died after getting into difficulty in separate apparent medical emergencies during the swim in heavy seas off Youghal’s Front Strand on Sunday morning.

Questions also remain over why an alternative swim race course in the relatively protected waters of Youghal Bay which was flagged to competitors last Thursday as Storm Betty bore down, was not used on Sunday.

Questions about the event's decision-making were raised on Monday when Triathlon Ireland, the governing body for triathlon in Ireland, confirmed its technical officials could not sanction the swim race on Sunday morning “due to adverse conditions on the day”.

Ironman insisted that on Sunday morning, its officials and the specific on-swim safety team carried out all standard safety protocol checks that are completed at every race and determined water conditions were safe for the swim to take place.

“Due to the prevailing weather conditions, a decision was made, however, to shorten the distance of the swim as a further precaution to ensure that the significant water safety assets — such as kayaks, lifeguards and medical boats — could be concentrated over a smaller area while also allowing swimmers the ability to swim with the help of a more favourable current and incoming tide after the first 100m.”

It is understood whatever reviews Ironman undertakes will feed into the Garda files in relation to the two deaths, which will be prepared in due course for the coroner’s court. Picture: John Hennessy

Ironman declined to comment further on Tuesday.

But Cork County Council said it had sought a full account of the event from Ironman.

“The council will determine its future position as host sponsor once it is in receipt of and has considered same,” it said.

It said it recognised the fatalities may be the subject of a coroner’s inquest and would not be commenting further on the matter.

It explained Ironman is the owner of the event, which comprises the races, IRONkids, IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon, and the IRONMAN full-distance triathlon and that Ironman has “sole responsibility” for the management and co-ordination of the event.

“This responsibility includes to run the event with due care, skill and attention,” it said.

“The responsibility of Ironman extends to providing all race-related equipment, supplies, personnel (including volunteers and a local race director), training of personnel (including volunteers), racecourse set-up, route determination and design and all other technical and operational aspects of the race."

Brendan Wall and Ivan Chittenden.

It said its responsibilities include organising road closure permits, the use by Ironman of certain council facilities, and the provision of extended cleansing operations, the provision of waste collection, utilities (water and electricity) and storage areas, temporary public toilets, and the staging of a food market, and the provision of the lead vehicle for the bike route.

Cork County Council does not have any responsibility for the management and operation of the event and any decisions related to the races proceeding, nor indeed the different elements of the individual races,”

it said.

It is understood whatever reviews Ironman undertakes will feed into the Garda files in relation to the two deaths, which will be prepared in due course for the coroner’s court.

But it could take up to a year before inquests are held, and the full facts are made public.

In the meantime, Sinn Féin spokesperson on sport Chris Andrews has called for an independent inquiry into the two deaths.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said that there were “very serious issues” to be examined after the two men died.

“I noted that the statement of Triathlon Ireland yesterday evening with interest and indeed with some concern, but there seems to be a difference between what Ironman Ireland were saying and what Triathlon Ireland are now saying.

“We want to get to the truth of that.

“We need to move now to a stage whereby we can find out what happened, was there any deficiencies in the planning of the event and the safety arrangements put in place, and that needs to be done expeditiously.”