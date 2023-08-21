Cork mayor says decision to continue Ironman event after deaths 'a very hard call'

Mayor of the county of Cork, Frank O’Flynn, has said it was “a very hard call” for organisers to continue the Ironman event in Youghal after the deaths of two participants.

Ivan Chittenden from Toronto in Canada, who was in his 60s, and Brendan Wall from Solihull in England, who was in his 40s, died in separate medical emergencies during the swim stage of the event on Sunday.

The men were both attended to by emergency personnel but were pronounced dead at different scenes on Youghal's sea front. The remains of the two men were initially removed to a makeshift morgue in the town, before being transferred to the Cork City Morgue. The office of the State Pathologist was informed and post-mortem examinations will be conducted today to determine the cause of the men’s deaths.

The Ironman event continued and up to 2,000 athletes crossed the finish line to discover that two of their fellow participants had lost their lives.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr O’Flynn said it had been a very sad occasion and that many of the athletes had not been aware of what had happened when he spoke to them afterwards. They had known there had been an issue in the water, but not that the two competitors had died.

“They were very, very surprised and they definitely got upset.”

Mr O’Flynn pointed out that there were thousands of participants in the event along with thousands of supporters and spectators. A full investigation would reveal exactly what had happened, he said, and he looked forward to that report.

Saturday's Ironman half triathlon had been postponed until Sunday due to flooding and debris on the cycle course through east Cork as a result of Storm Betty overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning. As a result, both the full and half events took place yesterday.

When asked about the decision by the event’s organisers to go ahead with the swim section of the triathlon, albeit shortened, Mr O’Flynn said the organisers were very professional and experienced and had organised many such events around the world.

“It is quite an endurance test and it's a very, very big occasion. And I have no doubt the organisers took a decision (to reduce the distance) because of the swell in the morning.”

Safety was paramount and the event was very well organised, he added. The deaths were a tragedy, he said, and his thoughts and prayers were with the families and friends of the deceased.

Ironman, who have responsibility for staging the event, issued a statement after the deaths, saying: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of two race participants at the IRONMAN 70.3 Ireland, Cork 2023. During the swim portion of Sunday’s race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognising the athletes were in need of assistance.”

“We share our greatest sympathies with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athletes with medical assistance. In respect of the families and athletes’ privacy, we will have no further comment.”

However, Ironman did not respond to questions posed in relation to the safety concerns raised by participants, including who made the final decision to allow the event to go ahead.

In a statement, Cork County Council offered deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the dead men.