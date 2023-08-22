Kerry hotelier John Brennan addresses Bakhurst in open letter, describing treatment of Tubridy as 'disgraceful'

A Kerry hotelier has hit out at the RTÉ director general, describing the “public execution” of former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy as “nothing short of disgraceful” following the recent payment scandal.

Owner of the Park Hotel in Kenmare and former co-host of RTÉ’s At Your Service, John Brennan has published a scathing open letter on his Instagram, criticising Kevin Bakhurst for how the controversy unfolded.

The letter began with Mr Brennan congratulating Mr Bakhurst on his appointment as director general, a role he has taken over from Dee Forbes.

Mr Brennan spoke highly of Mr Tubridy, adding he had spent his “lifetime devoted to public service” throughout his time in RTÉ.

Mr Brennan said the presenter has “never humiliated anyone in public”, adding his skills as a “communicator and interviewer” enabled him to refrain from any temptations.

“Last week’s public execution of a person that has served this country so well is nothing short of disgraceful,” he added.

In the wake of the publication of the second Grant Thornton report last Wednesday, Mr Tubridy was dropped by RTÉ after talks between the parties broke down.

Director general Kevin Bakhurst said trust between the two parties had broken down.

Mr Brennan said Mr Tubridy had agreed to repay the Renault deals of €150,000, adding RTÉ “stupidly underwrote” the payments which Tubridy had “legally received”, before accepting a “considerable pay cut” to return on air.

In his open letter, Mr Brennan criticised Mr Bakhurst's appearance on the Nine O'Clock News.

“The main motivation for your u-turn on your negotiations was and is very thin. The negotiations as you put it had 'broken down'. They didn’t break down, you stopped them,” he continued.

Mr Brennan commented on the lack of support evident from Mr Tubridy’s fellow broadcasters, which he described as “deafening”, adding “some found their voice when it was announced he agreed to return on €170,000 a year”.

He added a “prominent point” made by Bakhurst during the news interview was to establish a marker for future negotiations, saying it was “not a bad ploy” in his attempt to “put wind” up the organisation and reject any responsibility, stating it came at an “enormous personal cost” to Mr Tubridy.

He is human, has done nothing but accepted a contract that RTÉ offered him and you say Ryan needs to “accept the facts.” Perhaps RTÉ needs to accept the facts."

Mr Brennan criticised the “flip flop decision” on Mr Tubridy returning to air, with Mr Bakhurst last week confirming a deal was practically in place before the negotiations collapsed.

Concluding the letter, Mr Brennan offered his best wishes to Mr Bakhurst, in rebuilding “trust” within the national broadcaster on the back of his decision.

“At least everyone knows the terms of the contracts are only relevant until you decide they are not and loyalty and talent counts for nothing,” he said.