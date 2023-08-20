'It was very frightening': Race participants learn of tragic Ironman losses as they cross finish line

The Ironman in Youghal continued this evening, with participants learning the news as they cross the finishing line that two fellow athletes lost their lives during this morning's swim.

The remains of the two men – one in his 60s from Canada and the other a Meath native in his 40s who was living in the UK – were initially removed to a makeshift morgue in the town, before being transferred to the Cork City Morgue.

The men were both attended by emergency personnel but were pronounced dead at different scenes at the sea front.

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted on Monday to determine the cause of the men’s deaths.

Thousands of spectators remain on the streets to cheer on the endeavours of family and friends at the end of the course in the east Cork town. Participants are only becoming aware of the deaths of the two competitors in the water as they finish the marathon leg.

While those who completed the swim, run and cycle throughout east Cork were basking in their achievement, many spoke of the difficult sea conditions for the swim part of the event.

Saturday's Ironman half triathlon had been postponed until today due to flooding and debris on the cycle course through east Cork as a result of Storm Betty overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning.

One participant said he heard people shouting for help in the water, and that some others didn’t feel safe and turned around.

Killian Vigna from Nass, Co Kildare, said he found out after the event about the two deaths when he had completed the half Ironman.

He said swimmers were battered by the high sea swells, adding that “it was tough”.

Robert Larkin from Dublin described the sea as “scary” during the swim part of the event. He said: “When we got in there, the waves were smacking us.”

He added: “The waves were coming up over my head. But once you got to the buoy and turned your head and saw the lighthouse, it was grand.”

He said he knew people who got back out of the water “because they were getting nowhere” because of the strength of the water.

His mother Jackie said she was proud of her son for competing the half Ironman but admitted she was particularly worried for him while he was doing the swim element of the event.

She said: “It was very frightening actually, looking at it. You just wanted them all to be finished.”

Glanmire man Matthew Browne of the East Cork Tribe described the sea conditions as “the worst I have ever been in”.

He continued: “Getting out to the first marker was insane because you were going backwards – you were being blown back.”

He said he saw people being rescued but said he was okay himself.

Ironman, who have responsibility for staging the event, issued a statement after the deaths, saying: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of two race participants at the IRONMAN 70.3 Ireland, Cork 2023. During the swim portion of Sunday’s race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognising the athletes were in need of assistance.”

“We share our greatest sympathies with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athletes with medical assistance. In respect of the families and athletes’ privacy, we will have no further comment.”

However, Ironmen did not respond to questions posed in relation to the safety concerns raised by participants, including who made the final decision to allow the event to go ahead.

In a statement, Cork County Council offered deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the dead men.

It said: “Our thoughts are with those who have been affected, and we are currently offering every assistance required to the IRONMAN GROUP and all those impacted. We wish to express our gratitude to the response agencies involved, including our dedicated Fire and Emergency personnel, for their unwavering efforts during this difficult time."