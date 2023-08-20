Breaking: Two men die during Youghal’s Ironman triathlon

Two men have died while participating in Youghal’s Ironman triathlon.

Both men, one aged in his 60s and one aged in his 40s, were taking part in the swim when they got into difficulties.

They were amongst over 2,000 athletes who took to the water at Youghal’s Front Strand at 7am as the 70.3 mile half-triathlon and the 140.mile (226.3 km) full race went off in succession.

Organisers had reduced the swim from 3.8 km to 1.9km prior to the start.

It is believed at least one of the deceased was taken from the water further up the harbour at Green Park, where the transition to the bicycle stage was taking place.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, the organisers for Ironman said they were "deeply saddened to confirm the death of two race particpants at the IRONMAN 70.3."

"During the swim portion of Sunday’s race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognising the athletes were in need of assistance.

"We share our greatest sympathies with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time," the statement added.

The event is continuing with over 5,000 people lining the pavements along Lighthouse Hill and another 2,000 at least gathered on Windmill Hill.

Saturday's Ironman half triathlon had been postponed until today due to flooding and debris on the bike course in the aftermath of Storm Betty.

Organisers for Ironman 70.3 said that due to "severe adverse weather conditions" on Friday afternoon that continued overnight and into Saturday morning, the event had to be rescheduled due to debris on the cycle course.

More to follow...