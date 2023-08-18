Signal upgrade to treble number of trains on Cork commuter rail network

Iarnród Éireann has awarded a €78.5m contract for a major signalling upgrade project on the Cork commuter rail network, to treble the number of trains which can operate between Cork and Cobh, Midleton and Mallow.

The announcement was made at Cork's Kent Station this morning by Finance Minister Michael McGrath and the rail company’s chief executive Jim Meade.

The contract award to leading rail transport company Alstom is part of an overall signalling investment of €180m and will deliver all the signalling, electrical and telecommunications enhancements under the Cork Area Commuter Rail (CACR) Programme, a series of interrelated projects being undertaken by Iarnród Éireann.

The new signalling contract will:

facilitate the proposed capacity and service frequency increases, with the potential to treble existing service frequency to a 10-minute frequency on all the routes in future.

include a new computer-based signalling system across the three main Cork routes, including the Mallow, Cobh and Glounthaune to Midleton lines.

improve the reliability of the signalling system and enhance railway safety systems.

provide the capability of being managed centrally via the new National Train Control Centre at Heuston Station in Dublin, when operational, ensuring a more efficient and resilient service for all rail users.

The works are due to start later this year and be complete by mid-2026. Mr McGrath hailed the announcement as a significant milestone for the commuter rail network in Cork.

"The investment is one of many planned projects planned to boost Cork’s rail offering and public transport network," he said.

"Upgrading Cork's signalling system is a crucial step forward to facilitate the proposed capacity and service frequency increases planned for the region and will be of considerable benefit to users of the rail network.”

The design and build contract awarded to Alstom will ensure the delivery of a more efficient, sustainable, low-carbon and climate-resilient, heavy rail network for the Cork region.

CACR will deliver the heavy rail proposals contained in the landmark public transport blueprint, the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS), developed by the National Transport Authority.

Phase 1 of the programme is largely funded under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (EURRF).