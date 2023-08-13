Two hospitalised following Tipperary assault

Two people have been hospitalised following an assault incident that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning in Nenagh, Co Tipperary
Gardaí reported that two males were assaulted on Silver St in Nenagh by a group of males, who later fled the scene.
One of the victims, aged in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick, with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The second teenage victim was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise with non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation is continuing at Nenagh Garda station.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.
Anyone who may have camera or dashcam footage and was travelling in the Silver St area between 1.30am and 2,30am on Monday August 7 are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.