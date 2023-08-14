Cork mum can't get respite care for her teenager despite fearing his violent outbursts 

An East Cork mother who has not been able to get emergency respite for her 15-year-old son says she regularly has to sleep with her bedroom door locked and hide all knives in their home because of threats he has made about killing her.

The HSE has apologised for the lack of respite care and committed to examining whether alternative supports may be appropriate.

The boy has a diagnosis of autism and ADHD and is attached to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) and East Cork Disability Network services.

He is on medication for anxiety and ADHD.

His mother is the boy’s full-time carer and says she lives in fear for her life, particularly when her son’s behaviour becomes “heightened”.

Her GP wrote to the HSE in 2022 requesting “urgent consideration of emergency respite” for her son, stating that she “is struggling as his behaviour has become more challenging in recent weeks”.

The GP added that “Mum has been unable to leave the family home” and her son has “been unable to attend to school due to the deterioration in his mental state and behaviour”.

This followed an earlier call by the GP in 2020 for respite for the family.

The mother, who spoke to the Irish Examiner on the condition of anonymity to protect her family, said: “I have been looking for respite since 2019 and got nothing.”

She also says she applied for a home care package to give her a few hours to complete daily tasks but this was refused.

She describes her son as a “good-natured, polite, happy, funny boy who loves to engage with his peers”.

“He desperately wants to make friends and be with his friends. However, he is crippled with anxiety.

Anxiety is a beast which causes his behaviours to escalate and spiral. He becomes impulsive, unpredictable, aggressive and rigid.”

“It has got to the point where we are hiding the knives. He wants to kill me, he wants to choke me. He is obsessed with death, violence, execution.”

She said the behaviour has worsened since the onset of puberty but that he also retains the emotional traits of a young child at times.

Despite his threats of violence against his mother and declarations of wanting to be infamous for causing harm to neighbours, his mother says he also retains the emotional traits of a young child. She says:

He is a boy in a man’s body, but with all of those urges and hormones.

In recent weeks, the worried mother has taken his computer away because of concerns about the nature of interactions he was having online.

Her GP has given her a letter to give to emergency services in the event of him having a violent episode stating what medications her.

She says: “He is obsessed with knives and guns.”

He recently told a relative that he wanted a “bloody knife to stab anyone who tries to keep me off electronics”.

She says: “We have no place to look for help.”

A spokeswoman for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said: “We deeply regret that there is a shortage of overnight respite provision for children with disabilities in the Cork area, and we are working to address that shortage. Applications for respite are made to a Regional Children’s Respite Forum, and the available respite is allocated on the basis of prioritised need.”

She said the HSE will engage directly with the family, and said: “In particular, we will examine whether alternative types of support or respite may be appropriate.”

She added: “Respite services are hugely important for young people with disabilities and for their families, and we sincerely apologise to young people and families affected by difficulties in accessing respite in the Cork area. We continue to work to re-open respite beds which have been closed, and we are working to further develop the provision of overnight respite services in Cork.”

