The Jack Lynch Tunnel will be closed to traffic from 9pm on Friday until 4am Saturday morning to facilitate ongoing works.
N25 westbound lanes of Dunkettle Interchange to be fully re-instated next month

A map of works currently being carried out around the Dunkettle Interchange. Picture: TII

Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 15:18
Steven Heaney

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has said that it hopes re-instate all N25 westbound lanes of the Dunkettle Interchange upgrade project before the end of next month.

On Friday afternoon, TII issued a progress update on the works being carried out at Dunkettle, and updated advice on layout adjustments for motorists.

TII says the layout of the N25 westbound will be adjusted during night-time working next week.

“We expect that the works will include the removal of the existing temporary ‘yield’ arrangement in the vicinity of Junction 2 at the Little Island Flyover,” it said.

Works associated with the construction of Link K/Link M alongside the N25 Westbound are ongoing.

TII says that, over the coming week upgrade work will be focused N25 westbound, with bridge deck waterproofing, safety barrier installation and resurfacing works all scheduled to be completed. Thereafter, all N25 Westbound lanes will be re-instated.

Meanwhile, the Jack Lynch Tunnel will be closed to traffic from 9pm on Friday until 4am Saturday morning to facilitate ongoing works.

You can watch a video update of work on the Dunkettle Interchange below:

