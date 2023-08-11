Tourism campaign will see Ronan O'Gara promote Cork in France during Rugby World Cup

Irish rugby legend, La Rochelle manager, and Irish Examiner columnist Ronan O'Gara has partnered with Tourism Ireland to promote Cork across France during the Rugby World Cup next month.

The partnership involves a video ad campaign which showcases some of Cork's most iconic attractions including Charles Fort in Kinsale, the English Market, Patrick Street and the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork City, as well as a number of other popular spots across the county. It will also include shots of the Cork Jazz Festival, which takes place every October.

The aim of the campaign is to encourage French holidaymakers to fly or sail direct to Cork during the off-season months. It will run on Tourism Ireland’s social channels in France from early September.

The Bishopstown native is a familiar and respected name in France due to his role as manager of back-to-back European champions La Rochelle.

Earlier this week, O'Gara went viral after a video of him giving a team talk to his players in Cork-accented French was shared online.

Definitely worth a watch, Ronan O’Gara giving the most Irish team talk while actually speaking French. #rugby pic.twitter.com/TcVJ5i73FJ — Joe Naughton (@JoeNaConnacht) August 7, 2023

O'Gara first moved to France after retiring in 2013 when he took up a coaching role with Paris club Racing 92. During a glittering playing career, the former out-half won two European cups with Munster as well as a Six Nations Grand Slam and four Triple Crowns with Ireland.

“We are delighted to partner with Ronan O'Gara for our upcoming campaign in France. It’s a great opportunity to capitalise on the excitement in the run-up to, and during, the Rugby World Cup," said Tourism Ireland’s Monica MacLaverty.

"Our aim is to highlight the many great experiences and attractions in Cork City and county, as well as the ease of access from France to Cork and the warm welcome that awaits our French visitors.”

Ronan O'Gara and Monica MacLaverty of Tourism Ireland, during filming for the new campaign at Charles Fort in Kinsale. Picture: John Allen

The Rugby World Cup kicks off on September 8 when hosts France take on New Zealand at the Stade de France.

Ireland's first fixture takes place the following day when they line up against Romania at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux. The other teams in Ireland's pool are Tonga, South Africa and Scotland.