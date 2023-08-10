Man faces preliminary trial hearing for murder of Cork bishop in US

A preliminary trial hearing gets underway on Thursday of the man charged with the murder of a Cork bishop in the US.

Carlos Medina, 61, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Brooklodge native Bishop David O'Connell at his home in Hacienda Heights in Los Angeles in February.

Medina was also charged with a special allegation that he personally used a firearm during the commission of an offence.

He had been arrested after barricading himself into his home following the discovery of the Bishop's body.

A trial date is expected to be set at the hearing on Thursday.

Bishop O’Connell, aged 69, was found in his home on Hacienda Drive on February 18 after being shot multiple times.

A church deacon made the discovery at around 1pm local time after Bishop O’Connell failed to turn up for a meeting.

There was no sign of a forced entry into the house, according to the District Attorney for Los Angeles County, George Gascon.

Medina’s wife worked as a housekeeper for the bishop, while Medina himself also carried out some work for him on a number of occasions.

If convicted, Medina could face up to 35 years to life in prison.

Bishop O’Connell was laid to rest in a crypt in Los Angeles Cathedral in March. His brother, Kieran, and other members of Bishop O’Connell’s family, travelled to the US for the funeral.

He was consecrated a bishop in Los Angeles in 2015, having been ordained for the US diocese in June 1979.

Tributes

Following his death, numerous tributes were paid to Bishop O’Connell.

Most Reverend José H Gomez, Archbishop of Los Angeles, said: “Bishop Dave was a man of deep prayer who had a great love for Our Blessed Mother," he said.

"He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honoured and protected.”

One LA-IAF, a network of diverse religious and non-profit institutions across LA County, released a statement saying that he had been an active leader of its South Central Organizing Committee in Los Angeles in the 1980s and 1990s.

It said he and the committee "led to the passage of California’s assault weapons ban in 1989, helped thousands of immigrants become citizens after the 1986 immigration reform act passed during the Reagan Administration, and shut down liquor stores in the wake of the riots following the Rodney King beating".