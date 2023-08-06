Cork City Library staff call for barring orders and injunctions to permanently ban protesters

Workers at Cork City Library are urging management to consider the use of injunctions and barring orders to permanently exclude protesters who have intimidated staff.

It follows a spate of protests against LGBT+ reading material which has forced the library to close on a number of occasions.

The trade union Fórsa said its main concern is the health and wellbeing of library staff, who have been subjected to “harassment and intimidation” in their workplace. It said this is “absolutely unacceptable”.

“We are further concerned that the protesters are essentially blocking the public from accessing library services, while the non-consensual video recording of library staff, and online distribution of this content, raises concerns both in terms of data protection and personal safety,” said Fórsa’s Liz Fay.

On July 29, Cork City Library was forced to close to the public after a banner was mounted by protesters across the entrance without permission. The library had also closed in March during a similar protest.

A counter-protest on the Grand Parade in Cork in July after the city library was closed due to a separate rally outside its doors. Picture: Larry Cummins

A protest was held at Limerick City Library on Friday morning, when members of the same group entered the premises before being asked to leave by staff, who did not engage, after receiving guidance and support from management ahead of the protest.

It followed a failed attempt by the group to enter the library in Limerick on Thursday after a group of locals blocked the entrance by linking arms, prompting the protesters to leave.

The group then left Limerick by boat and travelled along the Shannon to stop at other towns.

On Saturday they placed a banner outside Killaloe Library, which was closed for the weekend.

Ms Fay said the union’s branches are seeking pro- active engagement with library management and implementation of specific measures in response to the threat of further incidents.

“Fórsa is now calling on senior management to conduct an independent health and safety risk assessment at libraries, on the threats from protesting groups entering the library, as a matter of urgency,” she said. Ms Fay said this should be conducted in consultation with Fórsa’s library members, local representatives, and officials. She said there are legal responsibilities on employers in Health and Safety at Work legislation.

Crowds gather outside Cork City Library for a Fórsa solidarity rally in support of Cork City Library staff in July. Picture: Denis Minihane.

The Code of Practice for Employers and Employees on the Prevention and Resolution of Bullying at Work includes bullying in the workplace by clients and customers, Ms Fay noted.

“Fórsa is also seeking library management to engage with An Garda Síochána on emergency response measures, and to update library bye-laws, and to actively explore legal measures for the permanent exclusion of offenders, including the use of injunctions and barring orders,” she said.

“Fórsa remains committed to responding to these types of protest robustly and ensuring that library management and local authorities do the same,” said Ms Fay.

Labour councillor John Maher said it was a “double-edged sword” that management felt closing the library was the most effective way to protect staff.

He urged private business owners to “throw out” protesters from their shops following footage online of protesters entering Cork’s Dubray Books, an event he said was “soul-destroying”.