Limerick City sends 'extremists' targeting libraries packing

Limerick City sent “extremists” targeting LGBT+ reading material “a very clear message” on Thursday when locals formed a barrier at the city's library, preventing them from entering.

Between 60 and 70 people collectively stationed themselves at the library and several local bookshops to halt the protestors from recreating scenes previously seen across the country.

It comes following a spate of targeted protests at Cork City Library in recent months, resulting in several closures including last Saturday.

The same group was seen travelling by boat along the River Shannon on Thursday before making their way to the library in Limerick City.

However, they left shortly after seeing a group of locals stationed at the entrance who were linking arms.

One of those who blocked the group from entering was Mary Vallely, who described them as "cowards".

“They turned away when they saw a display of people power essentially defending the library,” she said, but noted that the protestors gained entry on Friday which was “disappointing” and “disturbing” to see.

“They were very disrespectful. We got a message from somebody who was there with her autistic child with sensory issues. They were very upset about what was happening because they could hear all the noise.

"They were shouting the most inappropriate things in front of children,” she said.

However, Ms Vallely said library staff handled the situation “amazingly”.

“They didn't engage with them and they asked them to leave. So they didn't get much traction.”

It is understood that a local bar as well as a taxi driver in the city refused to serve the protestors on the same day.

“There's a big network in Limerick and we’re all very well connected. Limerick’s a small city, everybody knows everybody and we know exactly what's going on.

“I think the message went out clear to them that they’re not welcome,” she said before adding: “We’re hopeful that the Limerick way of doing things will give hope.”

Local Social Democrats Councillor Elisa O’Donovan described those who came to the library as “extremists” and “agitators”.

“It is awful what they are doing and I think yesterday what we saw was just wonderful because we saw a lot of Limerick people ensuring that the sanctity of the library as a safe haven for everyone in our community was protected and they were not allowed entry,” she said.

Ms O’Donovan said it was unfortunate that protestors gained entry on Friday morning, however, added that library staff had been given guidance and support earlier this week from senior management.

“I think that really showed. They were able to deal with it very calmly and reasonably and they did everything they could to protect the service users,” she said.

Ms O’Donovan said the protestors did not get the reaction “that they wanted” prompting them to leave.

“These people should not be going into libraries and I think the message from Limerick is very clear that these extremists are not wanted in our city.

“I’m very proud of how our city and the library staff responded to this,” she said.

A Garda spokesperson said gardaí attended the protest and that the small group of people who gathered peacefully dispersed a short time later.

It is understood the protestors are targeting libraries and bookstores in towns along the Shannon with Killaloe in Clare being the next stop in what they described as a “sovereign voyage”.