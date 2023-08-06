Water quality warnings issued for nine Munster beaches

Nine beaches in Munster have been issued with water quality warnings after heavy rainfall increased the chance of raw sewage being washed into the sea.

Lahinch, White Strand in Miltown, Kilkee, White Strand in Doonbeg, Spanish Point, and Cappagh Pier in Co Clare, have all been issued with a five-day swim restriction notice due to “possible pollution”. The warning advises swimmers and beachgoers that water quality may be affected due to the presence of bacteria.

Fenit and Ballybunion North and South beaches in Co Kerry have each been issued with a three-day water quality warning.

Along with Ballybunion North and South beaches, Fenit, pictured during a triathlon event, is one of the three Kerry beaches subject to three-day water quality warnings. File picture: Domnick Walsh

Overall, 30 beaches and lakes across the country have been affected because of the high levels of rainfall in recent days.

The notices state “Bathers are advised of the possibility of an increase in the levels of bacteria in the bathing water over the coming days due to heavy rainfall.

“To reduce the risk of illness, beach users should avoid swallowing or splashing water, wash your hands before handling food, avoid swimming with an open cut or wound, avoid swimming if you are pregnant or have a weakened immune system.

It continues “The likely cause is the possible impact on water quality due to diffuse pollution result from heavy rainfall”.

The local councils and the HSE are involved in the notices being placed at the beaches.

In Dublin, water quality advisories have been issued for Donabate, Skerries, Sutton, Dollymount, Merrion and Sandymount.

A six-day ban on swimming was announced by Fingal County Council on Friday because of the weather conditions.

“Bathers are advised of the possibility of an increase in the levels of bacteria in the bathing water over the coming days due to very heavy rainfall,” the notice said.