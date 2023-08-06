All Together Now review: Enough entertainment to help forget about the mud, almost

Mud. Mud everywhere. Day two of All Together Now, at Curraghmore House, Co Waterford, and the site is struggling after the deluge of the first night - and there's a yellow weather warning for strong winds as we reluctantly open our tents on Saturday morning. The weather can make or break a festival - and the fear of falling face-first into the muck is very real. The heavy rain had been predicted so it's surprising that no woodchip or covers are utilised. It's good training for Glastonbury, says one person, before explaining the different types of 'festival mud'.

But ultimately we get over it, or try to, at least - the excitement at seeing the reformed, original lineup of Sugababes wins out. Mutya, Siobhán, and Keisha supported Westlife at the Aviva Stadium last year; here they're one of the main attractions. It helps that the sun shines throughout their hour-long set as they get through all their number-one hits and bangers over the course of an hour. Keisha is 4% Irish, Siobhán met her Irish family on her mum's side on this trip for the first time in ages, and Mutya's mum is Irish, they announce early on. Talk about getting the crowd on your side - as if they needed it.