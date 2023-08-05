Boil water notices for Cork, Waterford and Tipperary this weekend

Boil water notices may remain for parts of Cork, Waterford and Tipperary into the weekend following strike action this week.

Strikes were due to end at midnight on Friday, and Uisce Éireann, formerly Irish Water, planned to immediately mobilise crews to the affected sites to carry out remedial works and begin to restore normal water supply once pickets were lifted.

“However, boil water notices may remain in place in some areas for a number of days as we work to ensure water is safe to drink,” a statement from the State-owned water utility company said.

Some 30,000 people have been left without water in Tipperary, with livestock welfare now “a real concern” for farms in the region, South Tipperary IFA Chair Pat Carroll, warned.

“While we fully respect people’s right to take industrial action, there needs to be a solution put in place to ensure a safe supply of water for livestock until this dispute is resolved,” Mr Carroll said.

In Tipperary, remedial works to restore water supply to affected customers began following the lifting of industrial action at 1pm on Friday, Uisce Éireann said.

“It is expected that water will begin to return to most customers from this evening (FRI), but it may take a number of days for full supply to return to all customers, particularly those on higher ground. Alternative water supplies will remain in place for the duration,” it said.

A statement from the IFA said that while Tipperary’s water shortage is due to an operational issue at the water treatment plant resulting in reservoir levels depleting to low levels, remedial works have been delayed due to the strikes.

'Shocking'

“Farmers in Tipperary and surrounding counties are concerned for the welfare of their animals, and we are still some time away from the issue being resolved,” Mr Carroll said.

“It is shocking that an essential service like water supply is unavailable for thousands of households, families and farms in the region. There must be more planning for scenarios like this in the future."

The plants on precautionary boil water notice are:· Adamstown, Stradbally, Ballylaneen, Crotty’s Lake, Glenary, Poulavanogue, and Glashaboy.

In Cork, the precautionary boil water notice affects areas including Glanmire, Glounthaune, Little Island, and Carrigtwohill.

Strikes were held this week due to an ongoing dispute between the Unite Trade Union and seven local authorities.

Unite has been calling for a number of commitments, including that water service workers transferring employment from local authorities to Uisce Éireann retain their public service status.

Tom Cuddy, Head of Operations for Uisce Éireann said: “This dispute is not with Uisce Éireann and is outside our control but has had a significant impact on our customers, particularly in counties Tipperary, Waterford and Cork.

“In addition to boil water notices the strike action has also led to a loss of water supply for approximately 30,000 people in Tipperary, as pickets prevented access to treatment plants to carry out essential operational and remedial works.

Eoin Drummey of Unite said that "one or two" local authorities have engaged with the union and there has been some dialogue on the demand that water service workers moving from local authority employment retain their public service status.

“I would call on all local authorities now to engage with Unite,” he said.