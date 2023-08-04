Drone forces two flights to divert away from Dublin Airport

Two airborne passenger jets had to be diverted to Belfast Airport after a drone was spotted near Dublin Airport, the DAA has confirmed.

In addition, all flights due to take off were held for around 10 minutes until the all-clear was given.

One of the flights was an Aer Lingus flight from Frankfurt, and the other was a Ryanair flight from Birmingham.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Airport Authority said in a statement: “Flight operations at Dublin Airport were suspended for around 10 minutes just after 12 noon on Friday following the confirmed sighting of a drone in the vicinity of the airfield.

“This led to two flights — one Aer Lingus flight from Frankfurt and one Ryanair flight from Birmingham — being diverted to Belfast. A number of other aircraft were required to hold for a very short period.

“The public are reminded that it is illegal to fly a drone without permission within 5km of Dublin Airport.”

In March, the DAA CEO, Kenny Jacobs, and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said technology to bring down drones would be introduced in “weeks”.

The vow came after seven weeks of instances where drones had been detected within Dublin Airport airspace leading to massive disruption and in some cases flights being rerouted to other airports.

Also in March, the government had given the DAA permission to install anti-drone technology in the area which would allow them to take control of drones flying within 5km of the airport and either send them back to where they came from or to bring them down in a controlled manner.

Mr Jacobs said the DAA’s order for anti-drone technology had already been placed for a system that he expected to be “operational in a matter of weeks”.

This new technology will, he said, be in addition to a drone detection system that Dublin Airport has been operating around its perimeter for years.

The Department of Transport was asked for a comment by the Irish Examiner, and to explain why – if new anti-drone tech was supposed to be operational earlier this year – operations at the airport can still be disrupted by a drone.