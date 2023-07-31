'Denise did us proud': Mum hails Cork player's World Cup efforts

Denise O'Sullivan’s hopes of Ireland securing a World Cup win over Nigeria may have been dashed by the end of Ireland's last of three games in Australia, but back home, the fact the celebrated midfielder played such a central role in her team’s world cup bid was enough.

Gathered in the youth centre in Knocknaheeny on Cork's northside, where Denise first started playing football, around 150 members of her family and friends cheered her every move.

One of the loudest was when the 29-year-old took a shot at goal in the 62nd minute at SunCorp Stadium in the Brisbane suburb of Milton.

Another highlight was in the first half, when she and Katie McCabe linked up in midfield to secure the ball for a pass to the team’s main striker, Kyra Carusa.

Family and friends leapt to their feet, shouting words of encouragement as Denise dodged various Nigerian players to help set up what could have been a goal.

Indeed, Denise only had to barely touch the ball and an excited ripple of cheers and roars would erupt from those gathered at the Knocknaheeny/Hollyhill Youth Project.

Denise's mother, Nuala O'Sullivan, with family and friends watching the final World cup group stage game against Nigeria at the Knockanheeney/Hollyhill youth centre. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The centre was festooned with tricolour bunting and tricolour flags.

In the main canteen, where around 100 watched the game, one of the large flat screen TVs on a wall had a huge tricolour hung on either side of it.

Among a display of photographs from the North Carolina Courage captain’s childhood, one shows her proudly posing with other members of Danny’s Hotshots, the 2003 Knocknaheeny Junior League Winners.

William White watching today's game. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Led by mother Nuala and her brothers and sisters, the group ended the game with a resounding chorus of ‘Ole ole’ and three cheers to Denise.

Nuala beamed with pride after the final whistle as neighbours and friends gathered around her to shake her hand or throw an arm around her shoulders.

“It’s sad for the Irish team,” she said. “But they played brilliantly and they were fantastic.

(Left to right) Lainie Black, Joan Delaney, Ruby Hayes, Libby Black and Cian Lawlor watching the game. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“Denise did herself proud, as did all of her teammates.”

On the various moments when she had the ball, she said: “It’s very emotional looking up at the screen and seeing her.

“You are just glued and it’s a fantastic feeling as you follow her every step.

(Left to right) Mellisa O'Sullivan, Denise's sister, Charlie Saville and Rosarie Coffey at the Knockanheeney/Hollyhill youth centre for final World cup group game of the Republic of Ireland Women's team. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“Watching her play, especially on the platform of a FIFA World Cup is a fantastic feeling.

“It’s better than any champagne.”

Sisters Nicola and Sinead agreed.

(Left to right) Cayden Cullen and Stacy Cullinane watching today's game. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“It’s great seeing her up there and you just suddenly zone out of everything and be glued to the screen when she has the ball,” Nicola said.

“She is a great role model for the girls and boys around here and it’s great to see the reaction to her in the community.”

Friend of the family and centre catering manager Joe Sheehan said: “It is very fitting that we, as a community, would be watching the game here in this centre.

(Left to right) Cayden and Martina Cullen watching today's game. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“She started out here, and was the only girl playing football for about six or seven years."

Former mayor and Cork City North-West councillor Tony Fitzgerald, who manages the centre and organised the screening, said: “The atmosphere was great.

“Denise has helped profile her community worldwide and everyone has just been blown away by her performance.

“There has been a great community spirit as everyone is just delighted to see one of their own on the worldwide stage.”