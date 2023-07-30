'Young Offenders' actor among families to welcome home naval crew

There’s nothing quite like a homecoming, and in the case of the LÉ William Butler Yeats, there was a little star power to add to the occasion.

For the young children nervously bobbing up and down in anticipation of seeing their brave loved ones as the Irish naval ship returned to base in Haulbowline, the six weeks at sea must have felt like a lifetime.

The hushed whispers of “I think I can see them!” as the ship rounded the final leg of its return from Operation Irini in the Mediterranean soon turned into delighted squeals and manic waving to their mums, dads, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, and friends.

Thunderous applause rang out for the nearly 60 men and women as they received their peacekeeping medals from Capt Ken Minehane as they disembarked from the ship, followed by bearhugs and wide smiles as they were reunited with their families.

Jubilant families at the naval base in Haulbowline cheer the return of the LÉ William Butler Yeats.

Engineer Tim Walley was among those to be greeted by his parents Martin and Jacqui, girlfriend Danielle Dunlea and her mother Sharon, and his brother Chris — he of 'The Young Offenders' fame.

The actor, who plays Jock in the hit series about life in Cork, made sure to keep a low profile, ensuring the spotlight was on Tim and the rest of the crew.

Chris did tell the Irish Examiner of his pride in his brother and his crew-mates, insisting their commitment to international missions and peace is “amazing”.

Carefully-made signs, full of colour and affectionate messages, cannot have helped but raise the spirits of the Operation Irini crew as they sailed home.

Ballymacoda youngsters Clodagh, 9, Rían, 5, and Teidí McAuley, 1, were on hand with mum Donna to welcome home Shane McAuley.

Clodagh, Rían, and Teidí await the return of father Shane McAuley from a six-week deployment as part of the EU's Operation Irini, which aims to enforce the UN's arms embargo on Libya.

Clodagh and Rían could barely contain themselves as they spotted their dad, saying they “couldn’t wait to see him”, proudly holding aloft the welcome-home banner specially made for the occasion.

The crew, skippered by Lieutenant Commander Alan Flynn, was awarded medals for both peacekeeping and their mission on Operation Irini, an EU operation to ensure the UN’s arms embargo on Libya is enforced.

The crew, who endured extreme heat throughout their mission in June and July, was patrolling the Mediterranean ostensibly to prevent arms trafficking to Libya, while also ensuring oil is not exported from the country as negotiations go on to build peace in the north African country.

Capt Minehane said that although the naval service has been going through a difficult period — there is currently 770 personnel despite more than 1,000 minimally required amid a recruitment crisis — missions such as Operation Irini showed the value and valour of such a career.

“These men and women are a credit to their country, and have distinguished themselves yet again,” he said.