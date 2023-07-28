Gardaí searching for missing Cork teenager

Have you seen Jamie Jordan? 
Gardaí searching for missing Cork teenager

Jamie Jordan. Picture: Gardaí 

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 20:05
Imasha Costa

Gardaí in Cork are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager. 

16-year-old Jamie Jordan is missing from his home near Ballyphehane in Cork city since the early hours of Friday. 

He is described as being 5'10'' in height, of normal build, with brown hair and blue eyes. 

When Jamie was last seen he was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit, black and grey runners and a black Hugo Boss cap.

Anyone with any information on Jamie's whereabouts are asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station 021 452 2000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

CORK

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

More in this section

Budget 'will provide clarity' in rental market, insists Martin Budget 'will provide clarity' in rental market, insists Martin
Former Cork school earmarked for Ukrainian refugees targeted by arsonists Former Cork school earmarked for Ukrainian refugees targeted by arsonists
Protest by mother who left flat where urine dripped down wall   Protest by mother who left flat where urine dripped down wall  
#Cork - News
Gardaí searching for missing Cork teenager

Housing agency to spend €9m on infrastructure projects to facilitate 750 homes in Cork City

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd