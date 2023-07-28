Gardaí searching for missing Cork teenager

Gardaí in Cork are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

16-year-old Jamie Jordan is missing from his home near Ballyphehane in Cork city since the early hours of Friday.

He is described as being 5'10'' in height, of normal build, with brown hair and blue eyes. When Jamie was last seen he was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit, black and grey runners and a black Hugo Boss cap. Anyone with any information on Jamie's whereabouts are asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station 021 452 2000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.