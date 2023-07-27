Trade unionist Mick Lynch says governments are 'making landlordism a virtue' 

Outspoken trade unionist Mick Lynch has warned that governments in Ireland and Britain are "marking landlordism a virtue" by not building enough local authority housing.

He made the remarks in Cork, the city of his father's birth, where he was receiving the annual Spirit of Mother Jones Festival Award, which acknowledges those who fight for an equal society.

Mr Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, Britain's National Union of Rail, Maritime & Transport Workers, has became a regular face on television amid strikes in the sector.

The Spirit of Mother Jones Festival, which has been running for 10 years, was founded in honour of Mary Harris. Born in Cork in 1837, she became affectionately known as ‘Mother Jones’ after emigrating to America, where she helped downtrodden workers organise formidable representative groups.

Mr Lynch, whose father was born in Bandon Rd, Cork, in 1922, said exploitation of the working classes in Britain is rampant and he is hearing that it is happening here as well.

“One of the scandals is landlordism. Housing is [now] a commodity, not a utility,” he said.

Mr Lynch, who rose to international prominence when leading UK rail workers out on strike to prevent attempts to erode their terms and conditions, said people in both jurisdictions should be entitled to purchase or rent property at a decent price.

Mick Lynch addresses the opening of the Mother Jones Festival at the Firkin Crane in Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Speaking at the award ceremony, he said following the Second World War, the British Labour government built 300,000 local authority houses per year and the high rate of construction continued, following conservative governments, until the 1980s.

He claimed "landlordism" is being promoted by banks, politicians, and some media commentators as being a good thing. He blamed Margaret Thatcher for privatising house building and reducing the amount constructed by local authorities, maintaining this policy had since been adopted all over Western Europe and that is why a significant rise in evictions is being seen in multiple countries.

He admitted that the RMT is probably the most political and vocal union in Britain, adding that his ability to talk a lot probably results from kissing the Blarney Stone when he was 16.

Mr Lynch, who was appointed RMT general secretary in May 2021, said trade union members in Britain and Ireland need to get actively involved in all sorts of campaigns to ensure workers’ rights are protected and enhanced.