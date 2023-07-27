Renters warned after new spate of adverts offering sex for rent appears online

The Department of Justice has warned renters not to respond to advertisements offering reduced rent, or no rent, in return for sexual favours.

The warning comes as more advertisements offering such rental propositions were placed on online classified ad websites in recent days.

One such advertisement seeks “ladies only”, with the offer of free accommodation in Dublin.

The landlord describes himself as “pretty chill” and offers free accommodation “for an arrangement with the right lady”.

Another in Limerick offers a “free house for rent for fun”.

“We urge people to not respond to advertisements of this kind and recommend that any abusive behaviour by a landlord or an accommodation provider is reported to An Garda Síochána," a Department of Justice spokesman said.

“The Residential Tenancies Acts set out the responsibilities of landlords and tenants. One of the landlord responsibilities is to allow a tenant to enjoy peaceful and exclusive occupation of the dwelling.

If a tenant feels threatened by a landlord or their authorised agent, either verbally or via emails/text messages and it is interfering with the peaceful enjoyment of their tenancy, a case can be taken to the RTB citing breaches of landlord obligations.”

When the Irish Examiner investigation in sex for rent got under way in December 2021, both the Departments of Justice and Housing committed to addressing the issue.

However, the Ban on Sex for Rent Bill, introduced by Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan in March 2022, was not progressed after pre-legislative scrutiny by the justice committee found issues in the legislation.

Review of prostitution laws

Now, the Department of Justice has committed to examining the issue following finalisation of a review of prostitution laws.

“Advertising free or reduced rent in exchange for sexual services is also exploitative behaviour targeted at people, predominantly women, who are often in vulnerable and sometimes desperate circumstances," a spokesperson for the department said.

"It is important that these issues are considered collectively to ensure that our criminal laws are coherent and robust to legal challenge.”

The review of prostitution laws was due to be completed at the end of last year but has been delayed.

A new lead researcher is now being recruited to complete it after the study lead and the department agreed that “regretfully, it is not possible for her to complete the study at this time”.

The spokesperson said: “It is hoped, that given that the person appointed will have the benefit of the research conducted to date, it will be possible to complete the review without any further undue delay.”